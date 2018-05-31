Netflix twice rejects Hebrewâ€™s right to exist

A language with ancient roots that chronicled the foundation of Western civilization, arose as a spoken language after a nearly 2,000-year-old slumber, and now symbolizes the re-establishment of Jewish national sovereignty has reached a new milestone in its long and storied history: censorship by Netflix. On May 28, the Jerusalem Post reported that Netflix's website had airbrushed out the Hebrew word "shalom" from an image of rapper Jay-Z's T-shirt in the documentary series Time: The Kalief Browder Story. The very same words in Arabic ("salaam") and English ("peace") remained untouched.

Additionally, on Netflix's website in the trailer for season 2 of the Israeli TV series Fauda, the Hebrew dialogue is dubbed into English. This is despite the Arabic dialogue remaining intact. The trailer's English text touts equivocating trite tripe – "an ancient conflict," "two sides of the same story." But between Arabic and Hebrew, Netflix does take a side, holding the former in higher esteem. Granted, Netflix has resisted pressure from Palestinian groups who wanted the company not to offer Fauda at all. But do the above developments show regression? Why the airbrushing of Hebrew?