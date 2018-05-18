MSM drive another nail in their own coffin with distortion of Trump's 'animals' comment

It was outright malpractice for many outlets, including the New York Times, CNN, and the Associated Press, to create the impression that when he used the word "animals" in public, Trump was referring to all immigrants, or to all illegal aliens, as he was responding to a question about MS-13.

The mainstream media have forfeited the trust of all but the dedicated progressive faction of the American public, roughly 20-30% of the populace. Now that a majority distrusts their word, and now that we have a president who is a counter-puncher, they can't get away with their old tricks all the time.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims: Thank you. There could be an MS-13 member I know about – if they don't reach a certain threshold, I cannot tell ICE about it. President Trump: We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in – and we're stopping a lot of them – but we're taking people out of the country. You wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people. These are animals. And we're taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that's never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It's crazy.

Yet shameless hacks wrote headlines, tweets, articles, and video segments claiming or implying that Trump was slandering all immigrants. Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, among the minority who trust the MSM, jumped in, implicitly and explicitly defending the humanity of MS-13 – not exactly a winning election issue, even among Hispanics (who are the primary victims of MS-13 brutality).

They didn't get away with it:

As reported in the article above, Trump’s remarks late Wednesday were in response to comments about members of MS-13 and other undocumented immigrants who are deported for committing crimes. — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2018

AP has deleted a tweet from late Wednesday on Trump’s “animals” comment about immigrants because it wasn’t made clear that he was speaking after a comment about gang members. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2018

The New York Times changed its headline from "Trump calls undocumented immigrants 'animals'" (see the URL) to "Trump Calls Some Unauthorized Immigrants 'Animals' in Rant."

The most egregious and unintentionally funny response came from MSNBC, which blamed Trump for media "confusion" over his statements.

[O]n Thursday afternoon, MSNBC only briefly corrected the record before immediately blaming the President for press "confusion" on the topic given his history of saying "incendiary and racist things" in the past. "President Trump lashing out during an immigration roundtable at the White House and stirring controversy over his harsh rhetoric toward immigrants, branding them 'animals,'" anchor Andrea Mitchell proclaimed during her 12:00 p.m. ET hour show. Moments later, she begrudgingly offered a clarification: "But the White House now says he was referring to the criminal immigrant gang MS-13, not to all immigrants. Though he didn't say so. He certainly didn't make that clear." Turning to political analyst Elise Jordan, Mitchell sneered: "Elise, whether you're talking about MS-13 or not, or all immigrants, he's certainly used the animal phrase quite liberally and frequently when talking about illegal immigrants." Jordan actually explained that the context of the President's remarks was clear when looking at the full discussion in the White House meeting, beyond the seconds-long clip that Mitchell played: "I read the transcript and I do actually give him the benefit of doubt on this one because it did seem to be in reference to MS-13, which is a horrible gang that machetes are their primary use of warfare and they've preyed on minors." However, the former Bush administration official still decided that Trump was at fault for the media mistake: "So that said, the reason that I feel the comments were incendiary is because he's said so many other things in the past that were really inappropriate and horrible...it's such a contentious media environment because he has had so much racially charged language that this was, I feel like, blown a little bit out of proportion when it was about MS-13." At the top of the 1:00 p.m. ET hour, even after the corrections made by Mitchell and Jordan, anchor Craig Melvin still breathlessly hyped the story: "'Animals,' that's how the President of the United States described some who come across the border illegally...We'll also be reminding you of some of the other incendiary and racist things that this president has said." Minutes later, Melvin admitted that the reporting on the controversy wasn't accurate: The Associated Press deleted a tweet a short time ago about the remark because apparently there's been some confusion over whether the President was talking about all immigrants or whether he was talking about MS-13 gang members specifically. Correspondent Peter Alexander, awaiting the White House daily press briefing, added: "To be clear, yesterday, when the President was hosting a series of leaders...he was reacting to another individual in the room who brought up the issue of MS-13 gang members." But then, like Jordan earlier, the reporter declared: "But broadly, he has spoken unsparingly in terms of his criticism of immigrants who have come into the United States from Mexico in the past...obviously this just sort of underscores the fierce language the President often embraces when speaking about topics like illegal immigration[.]"

This morning the POTUS called them out on their misbehavior: