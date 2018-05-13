Millions of Britons inspired by Meghan Markle's Caucasian heritage

It seems clear to me, however, that if Markle's part-black heritage is inspiring millions, her part-white heritage must be doing the same. Unfortunately, I have a much harder time finding articles gushing about her white father and her part-white background. But let's see if we can take some of the articles celebrating her part-blackness and extrapolate.

Prince Harry has gone legit! Gone are his bad-boy Nazi uniform-wearing days ; he's now settling down and becoming respectable by marrying Meghan Markle. Markle, who is half-black, has generated a storm of publicity about her dual heritage. Hundreds if not thousands of articles have been written about how important her part-blackness is – not only to people in Britain, but to many people throughout the world.

The New York Times had one of many racially tinged celebratory pieces:

In the days to come, anyone wishing to criticize Meghan Markle, the American actress set to marry into Britain's royal family, will have to contend with Tshego Lengolo, an 11-year-old black girl and newly minted monarchist. ... [T]o Tshego, Meghan Markle is just flat-out thrilling. She wants details. Is Ms. Markle's hair naturally curly, and are there pictures? Will they hire a DJ to play at the wedding, and will that DJ play hip-hop? Tshego cannot wait for the couple to have a baby, she says, because the baby will be partly African, like herself. She hopes against hope that the baby will have black hair.

Similarly, people celebrating Markle's white heritage are probably hoping their first child is born blonde with blue eyes. They are also probably hoping the couple hires an orchestra to play classical music at their wedding, preferably composed by a European Caucasian.

Here are comments from Elle magazine's interview with black women:

I'm always excited when a black woman is successful in finding a partner of any kind, a lifelong partner at that.

This exactly mirrors how white people feel: they are always excited to see a white woman find a partner – of any kind!

Seeing black women become First Ladies and royals is awesome, for lack of a better word.

Seeing white women become royals is awesome, too! When Princess Diana became a royal, white people swooned that one of their own had made it to the top!

Think about what this means for little girls of color to be able to grow up with a woman that looks like them in one of the most influential positions in the world.

And think about what it means for little girls of white color to grow up and know they can achieve the same!

When they announced the engagement [Monday] morning, I had the same feelings I did as when Obama won the election, like history was happening. This moment, when I was also alive, will be read about in children's history books.

This is very similar to how white people felt when Trump won the election: that history was being made! Just think about all the children's books that will be written celebrating the Trump presidency!

I also cannot wait to see Meghan's mother, who is black, sitting in the royal carriage with Queen Elizabeth II. That in itself will be a monumental moment in history.

White Britons are also excited to see Meghan's father, who is white, sitting in a royal carriage with Queen Elizabeth II. Imagine all those white people...in just one carriage!

Both Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle ... are shining examples of our grace, class, strength, and our diverse beauty.

Can white women have "diverse beauty"?

In a post-Brexit, post-Trump era where the nefarious impact of imperialism, colonialism and white supremacy plague us everyday, I'm delighted to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement.

Wait. How did we get to the post-Trump era? Did I miss something? But the writer has a point: that white Britons have something to celebrate in the post-Obama era, now that Prince Harry is marrying a woman with part Caucasian heritage.

You can see how ridiculous this all becomes when we simply replace the word "black" with "white."

Exit question:

Will there ever come a time, rhetorically, when minorities are treated exactly the same as white people and not held up as superior or more virtuous simply because of the color of their skin?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.