Meryl Streep in line for special Oscar for hypocrisy

The #MeToo movement has struck again, forcing the hand of the Motion Picture Academy, creating the obvious need for Meryl Streep to receive a special Lifetime Achievement Oscar for best performance as a hypocrite. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted to expel convicted rapists Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski.

The decision to remove Cosby and Polanski from the membership was made Tuesday, May 1 at a scheduled board meeting. The move comes a week after Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault brought against him by Andrea Constand. Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by as many as 60 women, a few of which testified at the emotional hearing. Polanski has been on the lam for 40 years, ever since fleeing the country while awaiting sentencing for statutory rape in 1978.

Both men were convicted of administering drugs to their victims prior to raping them, but in Polanski's case, the victim was a 13-year-old girl, and the rape included anal violation. This monster became a cause célèbre among the smart set in Hollywood back when well known sexual assaulter Harvey Weinstein was the reigning arbiter of quality films. The queen of P.C. self-righteousness, Meryl Streep, actual leaped to her feet to encourage a standing ovation for the convicted rapist when he won the Academy Award for Best Directing in 2011 for The Pianist.

When the special award is presented, this is the clip that should be played:

Why did the Academy, after all these years, expel Polanski now, when it previously saw fit to honor him with its top award for his specialty? If you are going to cite #MeToo, that movement has been rampant for quite some time now. Harvey Weinstein, whose exposure set off the #MeToo imbroglio, already has been expelled, without touching Polanski.

I think the only logical conclusion is that the publicity attendant upon Cosby's conviction and looming imprisonment forced the Academy's hand. Expelling Cosby while leaving Polanski untouched would lead to charges of racism.

The entire affair reflects the utter hypocrisy, cowardice, and sniveling political correctness of the Hollywood community that considers its role as including instructing the rest of us on politics and morality.