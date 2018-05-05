Media can't stop boring us with Stormy Daniels stories

Unemployment has hit record lows. Peace has broken out on the Korean peninsula. Terrorists are on the run. And all the media can focus on is a tawdry little story about whether President Trump tried to cover up a wretched, years-ago, tryst with an aging porn "star" who's itching to capitalize on it.

Trump was right when he and his lawyers complained that the issue was a private matter and not even interesting to the American people.

It isn't. A recent Quinnipiac poll shows that a large majority of America's voters don't care at all about the Stormy Daniels affair and that should probably extend to its fallout.

Most of us can see what probably happened: Trump had an ill-advised tryst with a disgusting woman, and didn't want his wife to know about it. The wife probably did know about it, but like Carmela Soprano, had an understanding with her husband that she knew there would be girlfriends, she just didn't 'want her face rubbed into it.' Hence, the payoff.

Melania Trump is a European, and such an attitude and response would be recognizably European, Europeans do this all the time.

Trump's a rich guy and he can waste his money on things like this if he wants. Much smarter to not get involved with human trash, but that's his business.

Yes, it's not ideal;. But it's not something a normal person sticks his or her nose into in real life and on the public level, it most certainly doesn't affect how Trump governs, which is well, and which does affect how we live - as well as what the public really is interested in.

Frankly, who cares when Trump knew about the hush money payoff, which is what the media is obsessing over and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani seems to be fumbling on? It's not important.

What is important is that the economy is at long last going well. North Korea is getting ready to scrap its nuclear program. China is beginning to behave itself on trade. Amazing things are happening because we have President Trump. And Trump's rising approval numbers, now at 51%, that's a majority show it. We haven't had a good economy in years and foreign policy has been one failure after another. It's gone now with Trump. The media and its nutty prosecutor allies better not take that away from us.