May Day protests in US target Trump immigration enforcement efforts

While May Day is celebrated by unions around the world, it is in Europe where the marches are most popular. European unions have always been more left-wing than U.S. unions, being controlled largely by communists and socialists. The usual anti-capitalism refrain is being echoed in capitals across the continent .

May Day is not officially observed in the U.S., but that isn't stopping far-left immigration activists from targeting the Trump administration's enforcement policies.

NBCNews:

Marches and other demonstrations for labor and immigrant rights were planned from Florida to New York to California on International Workers' Day and come amid similar actions worldwide. "The Trump administration has made very clear that they've declared war on the immigrant community on all levels," said Javier Valdez, co-executive director of the advocacy group Make the Road New York.

The first casualty in a left-wing demonstration is the truth. In fact, Donald Trump has not "declared war on the immigrant community on all levels." He has declared war on illegal immigration – a distinction deliberately lost on activists.

Immigrant [sic] rights groups have joined in May Day activities for more than a decade, initially to push back against harsh legislative proposals and later to clamor for reform and legal status for immigrants [sic] in the country illegally who were brought to the U.S. as children or overstayed their visas. Now, they want to drive turnout in the midterm elections. Advocates hope voters target lawmakers who have pushed for measures that hurt immigrants [sic] and replace them with immigrant-friendly [sic] policymakers, said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles. "Elections have consequences, and the consequences for our community have been dire, and if we do not change the balance of power, we question our ability to remain free in this country," she said.

May Day used to be a celebration of spring, with pretty girls dancing around a maypole in pretty summer dresses. Now it has become a platform of the left to bash capitalism, management, and politicians leftists don't like.

I sort of miss the pretty girls in pretty dresses.

My blatant sexism aside, May Day is actually about enslaved workers around the globe. Far more than any capitalist, governments have made serfs of workers in most industries. Is this really something to celebrate?

If you're a government labor chief, absolutely yes. Otherwise, free labor unions should make May Day a day of mourning.