Leftist pol in California proposes scrapping Washington's Birthday in favor of Marxist May Day

Leftists are notoriously touchy whenever anyone questions their patriotism , and the mask seems to be off with a California assemblyman's proposal to scrap Lincoln's or Washington's birthdays as holidays and replace them with the communist May Day.

The California Assembly discussed Thursday a bill that would replace Abraham Lincoln or George Washington's birthday with International Socialist Workers' Day as a paid holiday. California Democrat Assemblyman Miguel Santiago introduced Bill AB-3042, which would allow schools to replace Washington Day and Lincoln Day with Presidents' Day and install an "International Workers' Day" – conventionally known as "May Day" – as a second holiday. "I'm aghast that a bill like this would be able to get through committee," California Republican Assemblyman Matthew Harper said to the Assembly. "Are we in competition to be the laughing stock of the United States?"

The incredible thing is, after Santiago's bill was laughed out of the Assembly, he vowed to bring it back and now plans to reintroduce the bill honoring his communism.

It's the sort of thing that makes you wonder if this guy is an idiot, a fool, a tyrant, or a puppet.

My vote goes to puppet, given that he hasn't backed off, a strange thing for a guy who now knows how unpopular his idea is yet won't go away. It's natural to think a leftist that far left would reject the entire idea of America as well as its founding father, but the replacement with a communist symbol takes the matter a little farther.

Who is this clown, anyway? He's a 45-year-old assemblyman who was first elected in 2014 in an East L.A. district well known for its illegal aliens and got elected on a voter turnout of just 21%, unusually low for even that kind of a district. He's never run against a Republican; the GOP doesn't even bother to run candidates in his district. He's affiliated with the Antonio Villaraigosa political machine and succeeded the notorious John Perez in his assembly seat, which was previously held by the scandal-plagued Fabian Nunes. He's tight with the unions as well as this leftist bunch, which isn't famous for its allegiance to the American flag.

His wife, meanwhile, seems to be the moneybags in the family, working for a white-shoe foundation called the California Community Foundation, which seems to be in the business of providing advice to illegals on how to hold off La Migra and prevent deportations and other left-wing causes. It has quarters in a tony part of pricey downtown Los Angeles near the Disney Symphony Hall, (not the part where the illegals hang out), so you know that it isn't what anyone would call "grassroots." With only a recent degree from a mediocre college, she's bounced up well as her politically powerful husband's fortunes have waxed and is connected with the same scandal-plagued political machinery.

Santiago has already called for loopy laws to be made, seeking free community college, gun control, Obamacare, and all the goodies Hugo Chávez once offered to the gullible masses of Venezuela.

Of course he's not going to be a fan of George Washington or his birthday – not when there's a communist flag to honor. So now he's plugging away, making California a laughingstock with his holiday replacement idea, secure in the knowledge that he won't have to face any voters for it and showing the rest of the country what the leftist machine running the state looks like.

The red tide threatening to submerge the blue wave gets a little closer in California...