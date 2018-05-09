Israel braces for imminent attack after IDF hits Iranian missiles in Syria

The Israelis carried out the strike on "depots and rocket launchers that likely belonged to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards in Kisweh," according to anti-government sources.

Once again, Israel has struck Iranian targets in Syria, as the government is warning of an imminent retaliatory attack by Iran.

The IDF said it detected "irregular activity" in the area and instructed authorities in the Golan Heights to prepare bomb shelters in anticipation of an Iranian response.

Yahoo:

Iran has vowed to retaliate to recent Israeli strikes in Syria targeting Iranian outposts in the country. They include an attack last month on Syria's T4 air base in Homs province that killed seven Iranian military personnel, for which Tehran has vowed to retaliate. On April 30, Israel was said to have struck government outposts in northern Syria, killing more than a dozen pro-government fighters, many of them Iranians. Israel's military, however, said Tuesday its forces were on high alert near its border with Syria after spotting Iranian activity and was urging civilians in the Golan Heights near Syria to prepare bomb shelters. Later, the Israeli military said in a statement it had called up some reservists but did not elaborate. The military directive Tuesday came "following the identification of irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria." It said defense systems have been deployed. The military said it is prepared for "various scenarios" and warned "any aggression against Israel will be met with a severe response." Israel has warned it will not tolerate Tehran establishing itself militarily on its doorstep in Syria.

It should be noted that Israel does not call up its reservists on a whim. The government is very aware of the disruption to its citizens' lives being called up brings, and it could mean that the IDF strongly suspects some kind of Iranian-Syrian response.

I think the Israeli attack coming an hour after Trump's speech withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal may not be coincidental. Trump scrapping the deal has certainly thrown Iran off balance, and the Israelis may have been looking to take advantage of that. But it wasn't the primary reason the Israelis struck. The "irregular activity" detected by Israel could mean that the Israelis believed that a missile attack from that location was imminent.

What is Iran waiting for? Israeli strikes have destroyed bases, obliterated missiles, and killed a bunch of Iranians. But the mullahs may be preoccupied with their own problems, as editor Lifson points out here. Unrest is growing in Iran, and the last thing Tehran needs is another expensive, unpopular military adventure.