Is a president getting angry with someone he hired a crime worthy of investigation?

Yesterday morning, I woke up to a big leaked story that originated with the New York Times, suggesting that President Trump had an angry meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in March of 2017, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating. I mistakenly thought the investigation was about Russian collusion before the election, but now it is about the anger. I imagine that Mueller can actually locate the criminal code violation about a president being angry with his attorney general, since he can indict a ham sandwich. In contrast, President Obama never had to be angry with any of his puppets he surrounded himself with, as he had his feet on the desk and ruled with his pen and phone. His attorneys general, Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder, would do exactly what they were told. If Obama didn't want immigration laws followed, the Justice Department obeyed. Obama had people at IRS violate freedom of speech and association rights and told Justice (and the American people) that there was not a smidgen of evidence of wrongdoing, and they did what they were told. Obama illegally spied on thousands, and his intelligence apparat – James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey, Holder, and Lynch – did what they were told with no repercussions. If Obama wanted Hillary and her aides to not be charged with security violations, no matter how many crimes she committed, Justice did what it was told. If Obama wanted Ben Rhodes or anyone to lie and get the media to lie about Iran, he did what he was told. Obama paid ransom to Iran, and no one cared; he used taxpayer money to interfere in the Israeli election, and no one cared about meddling. He told Russia he would be more flexible if he was re-elected, and that was fine. He traded five terrorists for a traitor. Obama even left Americans to die in Libya without lifting a finger or going to the situation room. Instead, he concocted a lie to protect his political power, and no one cared. In fact Democrats and the media supported Obama every step of the way.

Now that he is out of office, having been allowed to get away with anything he wanted, he and Michelle get high-paid book advances, get high-paid speeches, get a contract with Netflix, and continually lie about how there were no scandals during the Obama administration, and the media who cheered him throughout his presidency continue to cheer. I would rather have a president who gets angry with his Cabinet members while giving the power and purse back to the people than a president who surrounded himself with people who did what they were told while covering up numerous scandals and crimes and dictatorially ignored and changed laws he didn't like. Everything Obama did was guided by the principle that the government needed to usurp more power from the people and to make more people dependent on government instead of create policies to allow fast economic growth that enable people to achieve independence. Let Trump be Trump.