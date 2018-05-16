Hollywood gets software to see if men talk more in movies than women do

The stats are familiar to anyone who cares about the place of women on screen: year after year, they appear less often , say fewer words and generally don't do as much in front of the camera[.]

It's hard to enjoy movies when men are speaking too much in them. That's the conclusion of liberals in Hollywood, who have developed software to determine how many words men speak in films and compare that to the number of words women speak in them. The idea is that if men have more dialogue in films than women do, then the film is sexist.

Oh, no!

Now, a few Hollywood players have developed technology that aims to do that: new screenplay software that can automatically tell whether a script is equitable for men and women.

I strongly approve of the symbolism of "artificial intelligence" bringing us closer to "gender equality."

When I think about it, I realize that most famous movies are sexist:

1. The Godfather. Why did the scriptwriters make most of the mafiosi men?

2. 2001: A Space Odyssey. Most of the astronauts are men! Maybe some of the apes were girls?

3. The Battle of the Bulge. Most of the soldiers in this World War II film were played by men. Why is that?

4. Star Wars. Men, men, and more men. Well, at least they've fixed that, now that the First Order has ethnically cleansed white men (Han, Luke) from the rebellion.

5. Batman. Bat-man? The title says it all. Should be Batperson.

6. Alien. The lead was female, but most of the other actors were men. We all need to go back and count and see which sex had more lines! If it was men, it's sexist; if it was women, we need to see if they were talking about men; and if most of the dialogue was women talking about women, then we still need to invent some other way to label this film as sexist.

The software offers additional features, analyzing the sex content of what is discussed by female characters. Liberals worry that even when female characters have dialogue, if they are talking about men, then their dialogue is not considered "women's" dialogue. The new software can analyze if men or women are being talked about.

The WriterDuet tool, available online now, also includes an automated Bechdel test – which measures how many female characters there are and whether they discuss something other than a man[.]

And coming soon:

Ms. Hodson and the software makers say they expect their tools will be expanded to address other issues of representation, like race and ethnicity[.]

Good! We can use the software to analyze movies like Black Panther to find out if white characters were underrepresented. I can't wait for the analysis!

Questions for discussion:

1. Will the software also be able to analyze the gender and race of all the executives in Hollywood motion picture studios? If so, do you think such software would be widely used?

2. Can the American public be conditioned not to want to see men in leading roles in films?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.