Hollywood actress attends anti-gun protest with armed bodyguards

The best way to defeat the NRA is to vote for candidates who don’t take their money. Register to vote at https://t.co/fRXtJpSIXv . #NoRA #Vote pic.twitter.com/2kiZIk9OEq

Actress Alyssa Milano attended an anti-NRA protest in Dallas yesterday. Milano, a child actress known for her work in series TV, tweetet her opposition to the NRA, suggesting people vote for candidates who received no NRA money.

How very noble of her. There's only one problem with her advocacy; she attended the event flanked by armed bodyguards.

The American Mirror:

In video captured by Ben Howe, NRA member Will Haraway asked Milano’s security if he was armed and the man clearly wasn’t amused by the question. “I’m going to ask you to leave,” the guard said repeatedly, physically backing Haraway up by getting in his face. “How far do I have to go?” Haraway asked. “I’m going to need you on the sidewalk,” the agent responded. “Hypocrite! Alyssa you’re a hypocrite! You have armed security here!” an observer yelled. Milano’s friends, meanwhile, had no problem denouncing guns while benefiting from her special protected status. “I will change the world,” Khary Penebaker declared, posing next to the safe Milano. “Not one more gun death. Not one more broken hearted family. NOT. ONE. MORE,” he said. The irony, of course, was lost on the Hollywood celebrity as she denounced the Second Amendment group.

As I wrote yesterday about Greens feeling like they have a moral license to pollute, so, too, anti-gun Hollywood celebrities feel that because they are on the "right side" of the gun issue, there is no hypocrisy in having armed guards protect their precious rear ends.

Of course, the rest of us know better. The Second Amendment gives all Americans the right to protect themselves (or hire bodyguards to protect them.). But along with a moral license, there is a towering sense of entitlement on the part of rich celebrities that allows them to lecture us about all sorts of behavior and ways of thinking. We "little people" are in great need of guidance and who better to instruct us than empty-headed Hollywood types whose knowledge of any issue is dictated by Democratic party talking points?

Everyone should point their finger and laugh at Milano.