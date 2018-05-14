Hippocratic Oath vs. ‘Hypocritic’ Oath?

The National Institutes of Health website defines the Hippocratic Oath as “…is perhaps the most widely known of Greek medical texts. It requires a new physician to swear upon a number of healing gods that he will uphold a number of professional ethical standards. It also strongly binds the student to his teacher and the greater community of physicians with responsibilities similar to that of a family member. It also does not explicitly contain the phrase, ‘First, do no harm,’ which is commonly attributed to it.” As a physician, I found this admonition from ancient Greece, and handed down to generations of medical school graduates, a valued moral and spiritual guide. It can reasonably serve as a basic life guide no matter one’s chosen path. In contrast to this oath and its combination of pragmatism, honesty, and idealism in the art and science of medical practice is the behavior of progressive elites. What is to be made of the behavior of notable liberals such as Harvey Weinstein, ex-AG Eric Schneiderman, ex-PBS host Charlie Rose, ex-President Bill Clinton, the FBI duo of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, comedian/ex-senator Al Franken, ex-National Intelligence Director James Clapper, ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller, eco-fanatic star Leonardo DiCaprio, ex-chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Rajendra K. Pachauri, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the MSM reporting of climate issues… this is an active and incomplete listing quite obviously (no intended offence to any omitted from this list). To varying degrees and in a variety of settings, these individuals have issued statements and/or exhibited behaviors which have contradicted their crafted overt persona and public image. To be admired is their skill in public performances uttering falsehoods with a smile, or engaging in activities which they condemn in others. Better examples of the old adage “Do as I say, not as I do” would be hard to find. Peter Schweizer’s 2005 book of the same title deserves an update.

I posit that the progressive public and private education systems have instilled in past and current graduates a new oath… the “Hypocritic Oath.” Liberals seem to have mastered the underlying precepts, although nominal Republicans have been fast learners. Charles G. Battig, M.S., M.D., Heartland Institute policy expert on environment. Contributor to Master Resource. His website is www.climateis.com