Global warming? The latest news tells a different story

Here are some articles and stories that are minimally reported, if at all, because they do not fit the agenda that humans, fossil fuels, and CO2 are causing disastrous global warming and climate change.

April on track to be the coldest in 143 years No, you're not crazy. It has been the coldest April in more than 140 years. A year ago today, on April 19, 2017, it was 78 degrees and sunny, while Thursday's expected high is 48 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Trent Frey. As of Thursday, the average temperature for April is 38.3 degrees, slightly warmer than April 1874, the coldest on record at 37.6 degrees.

From the Chicago Tribune:

More spring snow in Chicago, and forecasters call April's start among coldest in 130 years The first half of April marks the second-coldest start to the month since 1881, about when the weather service started keeping records, said Mott of the weather service.

From Watts Up With That:

Some Major U.S. cities headed for coldest April in recorded history Some major U.S. are on track to be part of a record cold April. "Some cities in the east are experiencing temperatures a full 10 to 15 degrees F colder than normal, says meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal. Those cities include Buffalo, Chicago and Detroit. Those in the northern tier of the U.S. either graciously accept winter[.]

From Kilkenny Weather:

A little ice age ended around 1850 so a little warming would be normal after that and that is all we have had, a little warming. The Little Ice Age (LIA) was a cold period that stretched from the 16th to the mid 19th century.

From Breitbart News:

Our planet has just experienced the most extreme two-year cooling event in a century. But where have you seen this reported anywhere in the mainstream media? You haven't, even though the figures are pretty spectacular. As Aaron Brown reports here at Real Clear Markets: From February 2016 to February 2018 (the latest month available) global average temperatures dropped 0.56°C. You have to go back to 1982-84 for the next biggest two-year drop, 0.47°C – also during the global warming era. All the data in this essay come from GISTEMP Team, 2018: GISS Surface Temperature Analysis (GISTEMP). NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (dataset accessed 2018-04-11 at https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/). This is the standard source used in most journalistic reporting of global average temperatures. The 2016-18 Big Chill was composed of two Little Chills, the biggest five month drop ever (February to June 2016) and the fourth biggest (February to June 2017). A similar event from February to June 2018 would bring global average temperatures below the 1980s average. February 2018 was colder than February 1998. To put this temperature drop in context, consider that this is enough to offset by more than half the entirety of the global warming the planet has experienced since the end of the 19th century. Since the end of the Little Ice Age in the 1880s, the planet has warmed by about 0.8 degrees C. You might think that was not a particularly drastic rate of warming to worry about. You might also note that such a rate of warming is well precedented in periods throughout history, such as during the Minoan, Roman and Medieval warming periods. Nonetheless this 0.8 degrees C rise – 0.9 degrees C, at a push – is the terrible climatic event the alarmist establishment has been assuring these last few decades is the worst thing ever and something that should worry us awfully.

The sixth article is the most damning: it shows that NOAA has been caught cooking the books. The people there just pick a point in time after the Earth cooled to start from. Then they hide certain data points, adjust other data points, and take more readings from temperature stations in urban areas (around cement, asphalt, and buildings) versus rural areas, and they get the results they want.

The climate change-pushers have it easy getting away with the fraud because the media, educators, politicians, and bureaucrats just repeat what they are told because they all have the same agenda: government control.

Fossil fuels have greatly improved the quality and length of life for the last 150 years for all who use them. It is truly a shame that so many would rather relegate the world to life before fossil fuels based on unproven, manipulated computer models.

The population has risen rapidly throughout the last 150 years. CO2 has risen rapidly. Fossil fuel use has risen exponentially. And yet the temperature is less than one degree higher (within the margin of error) than at the end of the Little Ice Age, which proves there is zero correlation between the variables.

Policies should be based on facts, not inaccurate manipulated computer models pushing an agenda. It is truly a shame that journalists are so immune to asking logical questions.