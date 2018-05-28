Chelsea Manning's Senate bid doesn't seem to be blossoming

ive been knocking on doors and making phone calls all over Maryland lately - most people aren't interested in voting, or elections, or civil discourse anymore - theyve heard it all before - they dont think it will make a difference - and they are right

we cant expect any change thru the upcoming elections - the primaries are rigged - this so-called "blue wave" is gonna be more like a blue ripple, or a blue drip - establishment dems always happily vote for a warmer friendlier police state - change wont come thru any ballot — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 23, 2018

voting wont change anything - protesting with chants and signs and holding hands isnt gonna change anything either - we need more than that - we cant wait anymore - we need something radically different and we cant just ask for it or expect it to happen somehow — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 23, 2018

Well, yeah. Campaigning is hard work. It's even harder when you have a felony record for leaking secrets yet are running in a state that houses tens of thousands of National Security Agency employees, all of whom keep their mouths shut, and harder still when you have an utterly unserious platform of open immigration, universal basic income, universal health care, and an end to most law enforcement agencies.

No wonder he's raised only $71,999 in campaign cash compared with his Democratic primary rival, Ben Cardin, who's raised $3,775,326. According to this website, Manning has blown most of what he has managed to raise.

What makes Manning different from other sad sacks unhappy with how life goes is his belief that the Senate – and unlimited power – is somehow owed to him and that even the hard work of campaigning isn't something he should have to deign to do. Since voters aren't flocking to him, he's all in for getting rid of voting. That's about par for someone this lawless.

Manning is not only whining about the rigors of running for office, but also has got lingering problems with his so-called sex change and has put out another call suggesting he was about to commit suicide, possibly triggered by his failing Senate fortunes.

His friends seem to have talked him out of it, which is good, but it's pretty obvious Manning remains mentally unstable, in part because of his gender dysphoria, which up until a few years ago was classified as a mental condition, instead of the fiction of it being society's problem that we all are supposed to play along with.

It's a wretched picture. What does Manning really seem to want?

Attention and adulation – as in this glowing profile on CBS run less than three weeks ago. Or the kind of adulation he got on Twitter in Toronto.

But no hard work!

It's the desperation of a child, and one with a lot of enablers.

What a pity this person is unlikely to ever get the mental help it's increasingly obvious he needs.