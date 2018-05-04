Cook County sheriff accidentally releases man who promised terror attack

A man who threatened another Pulse nightclub massacre was released in a monumental cock-up by the Cook County Sheriff's Department. CWB Chicago reports:

Another day in the life of the poster city for one-party Democrat rule, where pensions eat up taxes and incompetence is rewarded. And Chicago's reputation as the crime capital of America and home to the catch and release policy of dealing with criminals remains secure.

Two major developments unfolded Wednesday evening in the case of Shane Sleeper, a 31-year-old man who was accused in February of threatening to bring a Pulse Nightclub-like mass murder to Chicago's Boystown. First, CWBChicago reported that a grand jury on Tuesday had returned true bills charging Sleeper with 26 counts including terrorism and hate crimes. A judge ordered him held without bail Less than an hour later, Chicago police confirmed that Sleeper had been erroneously released by the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and that authorities were actively searching for him.

How does an obvious danger to the public slip through the grasp of the county mounties?

There are indications that prosecutors' decision to drop the two misdemeanor cases that Sleeper had been jailed on and then replace them with ten new cases created a gap that Sleeper managed to walk right through. "If we had been notified of the indictments he would not have been released," Smith said.

Fortunately, Sleeper was apprehended later in the day, before he could massacre any innocents:

Shane Sleeper, jailed for allegedly threatening a mass shooting in a Boystown bar and then mistakenly released from jail on Tuesday, is back in custody. Cook County Sheriff's Office Chief Policy Officer Cara Smith said Sleeper was apprehended around 12:30 p.m. "on the North Side without incident by our fugitive apprehension team."

They had some help:

Sheriff's officers today were joined by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Chicago Police Fugitive Unit in the search for Sleeper, according to police.

Meanwhile, powerful Cook County Board president Toni Preckwinkle is blaming the repeal of the soda tax (that drove business for grocery stores to the suburbs) for plans to close two branch courthouses. Maybe pick the one that screwed up the court records and allowed Sleeper back in the streets?