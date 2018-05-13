Consensual diaper changing

Carson shared with the interviewer that thru meaningful eye contact infants can be taught to indicate whether they feel good or bad about Desitin®, baby powder, and flushable tushy wipes. In other words, in progressive circles, changing tables are now training grounds for future sexual encounters.

When not commenting on politically correct diaper protocol, Australian sexuality educator, speaker, and author, Deanne Carson teaches kids about body safety and how to express sexual consent. Recently, Deanne appeared on government-owned The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (The ABC) to comment on a controversial rape case and to share her expertise concerning how to change a diaper. Resplendent in Women’s March pink pussy hat -colored hair, an unapologetic Deanne told the ABC reporter that if parents agree to learn to ask babies for permission before swapping out a dirty diaper for a clean one the culture of consent can begin in the home.

In all fairness, Deanne Carson does seem sincere in her belief that, regardless of the reason, infants should have a say whether or not their privates are exposed to the air for hygienic purposes. Carson shared with the interviewer: "We work with children from three years old. We work with parents from birth" -- to which the startled reporter responded, "From birth?"

Pink hair and all, Ms. Carson replied: Yes, just about how to set up a culture of consent in their homes so 'I'm going to change your nappy now, is that OK?’ Of course a baby’s not going to respond ‘Yes mum, that’s awesome I’d love to have my nappy changed.’ But if you leave a space and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact then you’re letting that child know that their response matters.

First female progressives floated the narrative that all men are rapists, and now Mama and Papa need permission from Junior before a poopy Pampers can make its way from a baby’s bottom to the wastebasket? Which raises the question as to why it is that the same individuals who claim to be the most appalled with sexual assault are usually the most sexually suspicious and genitally fixated?

Moreover, who is Carson’s clientele?In all seriousness, are there really new parents who, right after the birth of a child, rush out and hire a sexuality expert to learn how to “set up a culture of consent in their home?”

And, even worse then Carson’s idea that consent is needed to change a newborn born baby’s diaper is her subtle insinuation that such an innocuous act has sexual connotations. To believe that infants are uncomfortable having a parent change their diapers portrays as prospective sexual predators those whose calling is to protect their offspring.

Instead of burdening parents with unfounded anxiety, wouldn’t it be wonderful if Deanne Carson extended the same courtesy she extends when discussing parents touching infants to unborn children denied the right to life?

In fact, based on how Deanne Carson feels about bodily autonomy, one can’t help but wonder where the sexuality educator stands concerning the topic of abortion.

Judging from her unorthodox consent training theory, coupled with her feminist hair color and negative view of the traditional teen sex ed material used by evangelical Christian volunteers in Australia’s public schools, it’s likely secularist Deanne Carson leans to the left on the issue of choice.

And if that’s the case, it would also mean Deanne believes that although unborn babies have no right to life, if they should miraculously make it out of the womb in one piece, they have a right to signal “Yea” or “Nay” to a clean diaper.

In other words, if Carson believes a minutes-old baby, via body language, can convey diaper change consent, shouldn’t that also mean a child squirming in the womb is indicating it wants to remain alive? Therefore, if consistency matters at all, women who believe in the right to suction, saline, or scalpel unborn children to death should refrain from touting the need to grant non-verbal newborns consent power over diaper changes.

And so, instead of advocating on behalf of changing table etiquette, maybe Australian sexuality educator Deanne Carson’s efforts might be better spent speaking on behalf of unborn baby body safety and how, even within the womb, infants signal to their mothers not to abort.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannie-ology.com