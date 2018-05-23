Coming attractions: FBI agents speaking out about the abuses of Comey and McCabe

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!





It’s a good title for what is going to be a long form reality television program (as well as a political scandal and constitutional crisis, among other far-reaching consequences). Despite the best efforts of the Trump-hatting, Russia/Stormy Daniels-obsessed media to ignore it, the story is going to build into a major factor in the coming midterm elections and far beyond. And it will be driven by forces beyond the control of the combined might of CNN, The New York Times, NBC, and the other grandees of the mainstream media. For one thing, the POTUS is tweeting – a LOT, leading up to the Spygate moniker:

If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered - many times higher than normal... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

...Follow the money! The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win - just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

“It’s clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign” Judge Andrew Napolitano — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

But beyond tweets, there will be a cascade of evidence coming our way. The DOJ Inspector General’s report is one source, and potential criminal referrals from that report could provide far more grist for the wheels of justice to grind. But the wheels of justice move slowly. Before that happens, there will other drama playing out.

Kerry Pickett of the Daily Caller has been in touch with sources who tell her:

Many agents in the FBI want Congress to subpoena them so they can reveal problems caused by former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, three people in direct contact with active field agents tell TheDC. “There are agents all over this country who love the bureau and are sickened by [James] Comey’s behavior and [Andrew] McCabe and [Eric] Holder and [Loretta] Lynch and the thugs like [John] Brennan–who despise the fact that the bureau was used as a tool of political intelligence by the Obama administration thugs,” former federal prosecutor Joe DiGenova told The Daily Caller Tuesday. “They are just waiting for a chance to come forward and testify.”

DiGenova is willing to go on the record, but another source for Pickett needs anonymity, at least for the moment:

…a counter-intelligence consultant who conducted an interview with an active special agent of the FBI’s Washington Field Office (WFO). The DC independently confirmed the veracity of the consultant’s position and access, and reviewed detailed transcripts of his Q&A with the special agent, who requested the arrangement due to internal dragnets and fear of vicious retribution. These agents prefer to be subpoenaed to becoming an official government whistleblower, since they fear political and professional backlash, the former Trump administration official [DiGenova] explained to The DC. The subpoena is preferred, he said, “because when you are subpoenaed, Congress then pays…for your legal counsel and the subpoena protects [the agent] from any organizational retaliation…. they are on their own as whistleblowers, they get no legal protection and there will be organizational retaliation against them.”

So, once the subpoenas are issued – and they will be, the timing to depend on other evidence – probably the IG report -- laying the predicate, expect a dam burst of testimony:

The special agent out of WFO alleged that rank and file FBI agents are fed up and desperately want action from the DOJ, according to the transcripts. “Every special agent I have spoken to in the Washington Field Office wants to see McCabe prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They feel the same way about Comey,“ the special agent said, according to transcripts provided to The DC (snip) The special agent added, “Activity that Congress is investigating is being stonewalled by leadership and rank-and-file FBI employees in the periphery are just doing their jobs. All Congress needs to do is subpoena involved personnel and they will tell you what they know. These are honest people. Leadership cannot stop anyone from responding to a subpoena. Those subpoenaed also get legal counsel provided by the government to represent them.

Keep in mind that Watergate took a very long time to unfold. In today’s media environment of social media and cable news, the pace is faster, but still requires time. A vast transition in psychology is part of the reason for this pace. Potential whistleblowers need to feel safe, which requires a body of supportive evidence exist before they can take that risk. And the general public has to be acclimated to the notion that that something very wrong has taken place. Right now, conservative consumers of conservative media generally understand the magnitude of the scandal and have knowledge of some of the intricacies of the narrative – points like the changing timelines offered for when the investigation of the Trump campaign began. But this understanding requires time, energy, and a focus on the issue.

For the story to break out into the consciousness of casual news consumers, points of dramatic conflict are necessary. The presidential tweets and labels provide some of that, but more important will be testimony under oath that paints a picture of clear corruption. Such as FBI agents accusing well-known figures like Comey and McCabe of abusing their authority. Or maybe even former members of the cabal confessing their own roles and seeking mercy from the court.

If you are looking for a promising investment, consider popcorn futures.