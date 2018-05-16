CNN's Chris Cillizza tweets an image of Trump in crosshairs, then deletes it

Few conservatives over the age of 25 have forgotten when Sarah Palin was hysterically blamed for the shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords because Palin's Facebook page had posted a graphic of congressional districts targeted in the coming election, by using crosshairs:

Progressives just hate it when conservatives start enforcing their own new rules against them.

CNN's Chris Cillizza apparently thought this no-crosshairs new rule applied only to conservatives when he posted this graphic to Twitter:

As Victor Morton of the Washington Times reported:

Mr. Cillizza later deleted the tweet when people began taking him to task and reporting him to Twitter as having encouraged an assassination attempt. He said the graphic was a GIF program that defaults to that image as its first frame. "To clear up any unintended confusion, I've removed the tweet," he wrote.

Well, that makes it okay, I guess.

Or maybe not. As Morton notes:

While Mr. Cillizza never blamed Mrs. Palin for the Giffords assassination bid, he did say that when she denied involvement and decried the "reporting" against her, she had had "the worst week in Washington" for portraying herself as a victim and using the term "blood libel."

Does Cillizza think he deserves the worst week in Washington this week?

I would refer him to Kurt Schlichter, who has long predicted that liberals and progressives are going to hate living under the rules they proclaimed for conservatives, because we are no longer willing to let them get away with double standards.

We don't like the new rules – I'd sure prefer a society where no one was getting attacked, having walked through the ruins of a country that took that path – but we normals didn't choose the new rules. The left did. It gave us Ferguson, Middlebury College, Berkeley, and "Punch a Nazi" – which, conveniently for the left, translates as "punch normals." And many of us have had personal experiences with this New Hate – jobs lost, hassles, and worse. Some scumbags at an anti-Trump rally attacked my friend and horribly injured his dog. His freaking dog. So when we start to adopt their rules, they're shocked? Have they ever met human beings before? It's not a surprise. It's inevitable. ... The left is shocked that the right has now stopped caring about the old rules, since for so long the left relied on the right to subordinate its human instincts and conform to those rules even when the left ignored them. We refused to stoop to their level, and for a long time, we were "better than that." But you can only have one side being "better than that" for so long before people get sick of being the butt of the hypocrisy.

So, yeah, getting hysterical over crosshairs on a graphic is stupid. It was when Sarah Palin was pilloried and guys like Cillizza gloated about her criticism. But those are their rules, and we get to force them to live by them.

When Cillizza wants to apologize to Sarah Palin and admit that the hysterics over crosshairs were stupid gotcha politics, I will consider letting him off the hook.