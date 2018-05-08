CBO: Government runs biggest monthly surplus ever in April

What's more, the CBO said that the surplus was $40 billion more than expected.

Washington Times:

Analysts said they’ll have a better idea of what’s behind the surge as more information rolls in, but for now said it looks like individual taxpayers are paying more because they have higher incomes. “Those payments were mostly related to economic activity in 2017 and may reflect stronger-than-expected income growth in that year,” the analysts said in their monthly budget review. “Part of the strength in receipts also may reflect larger-than-anticipated payments for economic activity in 2018. The reasons for the added revenues will be better understood as more detailed information becomes available later this year.” Official numbers are due out from the Treasury Department in a few days, but the CBO is usually accurate to within a couple billion dollars. April is always a strong month for government finances, with taxpayers filing their returns for the previous year and settling up what they owe, even as expenditures often dip for the month. But this year was particularly strong, with receipts jumping 13 percent compared to a year ago. The news couldn’t come at a better time for President Trump and congressional Republicans, who were facing major questions about the damage last year’s tax-cut package might do to future deficits. Just a month ago the CBO projected that the deficit would quickly soar back to $1 trillion a year. So far, seven months into fiscal year 2018, the government is running a $382 billion deficit. That’s $37 billion worse than last year’s figure through seven months, chiefly because spending has surged 5 percent so far this year. Higher inflation is driving up the government’s debt payments, while Homeland Security disaster relief, Social Security benefit payments and the Defense Department also saw significant increases.

Caution in analyzing these numbers is called for because 1) it's only a single month of reporting; and 2) the spending increases have yet to fully work their way through the budget.

But the strong revenue numbers suggest that the tax cut is having its desired effect. And while it probably won't offset the huge spending increases from the budget deal, there's a chance that future deficits will not be as catastrophic as predicted.

Nevertheless, the rise in inflation - even a small rise - is worrying because of the increased costs in servicing the debt. While the increase in wages has been some of the best news coming from the tax cut, it also is a major driver of inflation as the Fed ramps up interest rates to tamp down rising costs. And with the labor market as tight as it is, the possibility of rising wages leading to more inflation would mean further increases in interest rates - bad news for the budget deficit.

It will be interesting to see how the revenue stream will be affected by the tax cuts and if smaller than expected deficits are the result.