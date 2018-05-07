California to make housing even more expensive to virtue-signal for greenies

It is an article of faith in the media that California has a "housing crisis" owing to the very high cost of homes, especially in the coastal urban areas, where most of California's residents live. Yet the state is now adding an estimated $25,000 to $30,000 to the cost of constructing a new house in order to gratify the virtue-signaling impulses of green extremists.

The state's Energy Commission is expected to approve new energy standards that would require solar panels on the roofs of nearly all new homes, condos and apartment buildings from 2020 onward. There will be exemptions for homes that either can't fit solar panels or would be blocked by taller buildings or trees, but you'll otherwise have to go green if your property is brand new.

This is insanity. Regulations already greatly push up the cost of housing, via zoning that restricts density and via archaic building codes that force on-site hand labor in place of prefabricated panels that can be bolted together to produce new houses at much cheaper cost, among many other obstacles to affordable housing.

The calculations that supporters make about payback for the mandatory investment are also questionable:

The new standards are poised to hike construction costs by $25,000 to $30,000 (about half of which is directly due to solar), but the self-produced energy is estimated to save owners $50,000 to $60,000 in operating costs over the solar technology's expected 25-year lifespan.

The time value of money makes receiving double your investment in 25 years a poor choice. But the kicker is that when the panels stop functioning, you are left with a pile of junk on your roof that, even if it hasn't caused leaks yet, will certainly do so as rains, wind, sunlight, and the heating-cooling cycle take their toll.

Note that these regulations would be imposed by bureaucratic fiat.

But it will make green extremists feel better about themselves, so screw the poor and the middle class, for whom affordable housing will become a dream.