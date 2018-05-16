As Obamacare premiums set to skyrocket again, Dems can only lie

But instead of doing something about it, Democrats simply want to blame Republicans.

If you buy your own insurance, you know that Obamacare premiums have doubled between 2013 and 2017. With huge hikes set for next year, that means that Obamacare rates will have tripled in six years.

American Spectator:

The only question remaining is when Obamacare will officially implode. Its demise has been predicted for several years now, but despite large areas of the U.S. that have no available Obamacare coverage, the government keeps pushing plans.

Democrats have been unsuccessful in transferring blame for Obamacare's woes to the GOP, but that could change. The elimination of the individual mandate in 2019 will surely lead to millions of healthy people dropping health insurance altogether. That means more sick people draining more resources from insurance companies, making it impossible for those companies to make a profit.

Whether voters blame Trump and the GOP or not hardly matters. Congress is going to have to address the Obamacare problem after the midterms next year. It might scuttle the program completely or keep certain parts of it. One thing is certain: it can't go on like this much longer.