Another low for the New York Daily News promoting dishonest claim that Trump called immigrants 'animals'

For the record, Trump called MS-13 gang members 'animals,' not immigrants.

MS-13 is a notoriously foul gang that lives by the law of the jungle, engaging in revenge killings, extortion, kidnapping, murder for gang initiation, and human smuggling. These people have no value whatsoever to human society, and if anything, don't even merit the characterization 'animals.' Human garbage works better for them, given their concept of morality.

What's more, they aren't necessarily illegal immigrants or 'immigrants' as the New York Daily News would have you think. The press has been scolding us for years that gangs such as MS-13 and Barrio 18 are U.S.-born and bred confections, with their very names originating from streets in Los Angeles. Such as in this account here:

The wanton force involved – the killers used machetes and machine guns – bore all the hallmarks of MS-13, or Mara Salavtrucha, the uber-violent street gang that started in California but has since spread like a plague throughout Central America. Authorities in El Salvador were quick to fix blame on the gang and President Salvador Sánchez Cerén swiftly implemented a package of “extraordinary measures” to crack down on violent crime. The only problem was that it wasn’t MS-13 that carried out the massacre. It was a gang known as Barrio 18. While authorities can be forgiven for mixing up the two – both have members covered in head-to-toe tattoos, are well known for their murderous tactics and originated in some of the same Los Angeles neighborhoods – MS-13 and Barrio 18 are bitter rivals whose ongoing feud is responsible for the deaths of thousands across the US, Mexico and Central America.

See, up until now, it's been All America's Fault that these gangs have existed at all. They are Made In America, as the press has put it - see here, here and here, and therefore, America must take responsibility for them, refusing the deport their criminals from among those who can be deported (not all of them can). If not that, maybe they should be free to continue their human smuggling or whatever in peace, so the implication goes. Here's a typical scold, this one from Snopes:

The Fox News reporter’s claim that MS-13, which is short for Mara Salvatrucha (a term that essentially means “Salvadoran gang” in Salvadoran slang), operates chiefly out of prisons in Central America is simply not true; MS-13 is a criminal street gang that originated in the Pico-Union neighborhood just outside Downtown Los Angeles as early as 1979, says Alex Alonso, professor of Chicano and Latino Studies at California State University, Long Beach. And although the gang now has “cliques,” or individual groups identifying as the same gang, in different parts of the country and outside U.S. borders, to allege MS-13 members are “sending” members abroad from Central America is both unfounded, and ignorant of the gang’s history.

That's who Trump called 'animals.' Some are here illegally, some are not. Not one of them deserves the title of 'immigrant' because not one has been let in on his or her own merit or by consent of immigration authorities.

Yet the New York Daily News insists on claiming Trump called 'immigrants' animals and actually put that claim on their front page, hot on the heels of their Ivanka blunder. Are they concerned about their credibility as journalists? Because no one is buying it. They are being called out left and right on Twitter for their sloven dishonest claims to reporting news and a critical mass is building. Twitchy has curated some of the choice morsels here. Breitbart has a good report here.

Is it any wonder the public doesn't trust a thing the press tells them? The rest of the press should call out the Daily News for its odious and discrediting impact on the entire news industry.