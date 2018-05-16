« Trump, Republicans, and Spending on Research | Alaska pols extremely worried that climate change will bring warmer temperatures »
May 16, 2018

A guide for participating in a peacefully violent demonstration with guns, knives and child shields using the complicit media

By Ethel C. Fenig

In  apartheid Gaza, where the remaining less-than-one-percent of the Christian population lives uneasily among the  99%+ Muslim inhabitants with absolutely no Jews allowed, there is a peaceful protest against Israel. How do we know it is peaceful?  Because the New York Times, CNN and the usual complicit media say so.

The

Bringing guns and babies to a conflict and arming children to a declared war to overrun another country and kill all its inhabitants is peaceful because the holy Hamas Covenant, which brutally runs Gaza,  clearly states:

'The Islamic  Resistance  Movement  is  a  distinguished  Palestinian movement, whose allegiance is to Allah, and  whose  way  of  life  is  Islam. It strives to raise the banner of Allah  over  every  inch  of Palestine.' (Article 6)

On the Destruction of Israel:

'Israel will exist and  will  continue  to  exist  until  Islam  will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.' (Preamble)

The Exclusive Moslem Nature of the Area:

'The  land  of  Palestine  is  an  Islamic  Waqf  [Holy Possession] consecrated for future Moslem generations until Judgment Day. No  one can renounce it or any part, or  abandon  it  or  any  part  of  it.' (Article 11)...

The Day of Judgment will not come about until Moslems fight Jews and kill them.

Obeying their holy death wish covenant, Hamas operatives posted online instructions for their duped civilian followers promising them a bonus payment of $100 a day for the peaceful privilege of killing Israelis and holy martyrdom for being killed.  

But hey, as usual, Trump and the Jooos are to blame.

 

