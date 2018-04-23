Vulnerable Democratic Senators outraising their GOP rivals

To make matters worse for Democrats, 10 of those incumbent Senators are running in states won by Donald Trump in 2016.

The mid term math for Democrats in the Senate is dismal. They have 26 seats to defend (plus 2 independents) while Republicans have just 9 seats at risk this November.

Republicans are in much better shape with only 2 or 3 incumbents who will be seriously challenged. But with a margin in the Senate of only 2, it would make life a lot easier for the GOP if they could pick off a couple of those vulnerable Democrats.

At the moment however, all 10 of the incumbent Democrats running in states won by Trump are massively outraising any GOP challengers.

The Hill:

It's not surprising that incumbent Senators have massively outraised any GOP opponent. They've been raising money for several years and most GOP challengers are trying to win their primaries.

The key will be what happens when the smoke clears and one Republican challenger is left standing. At that point, the money will start rolling in for the Republican and it will be up to them to make the most of it.

The two most vulnerable Democrats - Senators Heitkamp and McCaskill from North Dakota and Missouri - have done a good job over the years in tending to the home folks and not taking outrageously liberal positions on the issues. But Republicans have a decided registration advantage in both of those states and with a superior effort to get out the vote, will have a better than even chance of taking at least one of those seats.