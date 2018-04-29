Using lies to present lies as truth

Andy McCabe lied under oath to I.G. Horowitz, as the report amply delineates. He was also involved in a conspiracy to bury the Clinton email investigation just as his wife received $675,000 from Clinton pals in her election bid (she lost). The investigation was conducted in an already decided manner, as elucidated thoroughly by the actions of Comey and McCabe, with pre-written exculpations and "stand down" orders to agents working on said investigation.

What was the matter with the investigation? The answer is, it was a "matter" and not an investigation. Someone should investigate the "matter" and the investigation. When Comey briefed Trump on the Steele dossier, the fact that he was briefed was used by the media as justification for the wide release of the dossier. The premise was, if it was serious enough for the director of the FBI to brief the president, it must be serious enough. This same game was played by Comey's minions when presenting the dossier to the FISA court in order to get a warrant to spy on Carter Page. The FBI received the dossier yet made no effort to verify it. Then Steele anonymously leaked the dossier's contents to Michael Isikoff. The court was then presented with the Isikoff article and the fact that Comey had briefed Trump on the dossier as an affirmation of the dossier. The result was a warrant issued to spy on Carter Page and the Trump campaign, and later the Trump administration. This very same method that was used by Comey when he leaked his memos for the purpose of getting a special counsel appointed. If the leaks were serious enough to be published in the Times, they were serious enough to be investigated thoroughly, and appoint a special counsel, and thus...the Mueller appointment. This is a specialty of progressives, using a lie to convince others that a lie is not a lie, but is a truth. It's simple; a lie is a lie only if you allow it to be a lie. Yet if you use a lie to affirm a lie as truth, it no longer is a lie. To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, "When you lie with dogs, you get fleas." At least, I think so...my head hurts.