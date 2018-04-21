The thing that wouldn't go away: Democrats now try a Russia, Russia, Russia lawsuit

Democrats have been yowling about President Trump's victory for more than a year now in a positively anal inability to accept the results and move on. They've made continuous calls to investigate Trump as a colluder with the Russians, starting with President Obama's disproportionate expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats (whose activities have never bothered him before), triggering significant retaliation. They've vowed to impeach him if and when they retake power, something they found hurts them in the polls. They called for and got a special counsel, who turned up utterly nothing on collusion. They investigated President Trump through the House Intelligence Committee, with Rep. Adam Schiff writing a much-vaunted memo that also turning up nothing and fell flat.

In their latest Wile-E-Coyote bid to reverse the results of the 2016 election, Democrats have launched a lawsuit charging President Trump campaign with collusion with Wikileaks and Russia. Little do they know, they aren't going to like the result.

Now they're doing a lawsuit, charging that President Trump's campaign "gleefully welcomed Russia's help" which in turn handed Trump the election. According to the New York Times:

The 66-page complaint, filed in federal court in New York, uses the publicly known facts of the investigation into Russia’s election meddling to accuse Mr. Trump’s associates of illegally working with Russian intelligence agents to interfere with the outcome of the election. In the document, the committee accuses Republicans and the Russians of “an act of previously unimaginable treachery.”

Like Democrats would never dream of having meetings with Russians? Give us a break. Just the foreign campaign donations to Obama's campaign, which never checked such details for awhile suggests otherwise. The Clinton Foundation's pay-to-play donations suggest it even more. There were also little-noted encounters with Russian operatives that Democrats had, there was the fact that Democrats likely paid for the meeting between a Kremlin-linked lawyer and Donald Trump, Jr., via Fusion GPS, There also was the bid to sell the contents of the Russian-written fake phony Steele dossier to the public using the FBI, which would have taken some Russian collusion from the Democrats' side, and there was Russian involvement in Facebook and Twitter that supported the Hillary side (why did the Russian bots keep retweeting all the leftist lunacies of Joy Reid on Twitter, or create the biggest Black Lives Matter Facebook group to whip up the masses?). Aside from this, there were overall Russian Kremlin expectations that Hillary was going to win.

Fortunately, it won't turn out like they think it will turn out. They may be betting on a corrupted judicial bench of Democratic appointees can do the trick, but now they open themselves to discovery, which is what such a lawsuit does, and now we are going to find out things about their own collusion. They may think they have bleachbitted all the evidence but they likely haven't.

Already, WikiLeaks is raising money for legal funds to do discovery, crowing that discovery 'will be amazing fun.'

President Trump said so plainly enough, in this tweet here.

Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats. This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI, the Debbie Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Al Jazeera of all places, notes that the lawsuit itself didn't define computer well enough, meaning, it's going to run into trouble on that front, too.

A lawsuit filed by Democrats alleging a conspiracy between the Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks could be derailed by a glaring omission in its legal text, a prominent legal expert told Al Jazeera. Democrats filed the suit on Friday, alleging that Russia, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks worked together to put US President Donald Trump in office. The complaint argues that Trump's campaign "gleefully welcomed Russia's help", which included a cyberattack on Democratic National Convention (DNC) computers that resulted in the theft of a large amount of private data – including damaging emails that were later released - from the Democratic party.

What do we have here? Another Wile-E-Coyote effort to reverse the results of the election, on the premise that Wisconsin voters would have voted another way had none of this so-called collusion occurred.

It's baloney. This suit won't change a darn thing, but it should lead to some interesting discovery. Trump and the rest of the people who voted for him will gladly await it with popcorn in hand.

Image credit: Logan Zawacki, via Flickr // Creative Commons 2.0