The second-best part of Trump’s diplomatic triumph (so far) with North Korea is watching heads explode among his NeverTrump critics

The stunning Panmunjom Declaration announcement by the leaders of South Korea and North Korea is sweeping and potentially strongly in the American interest. The three-page declaration is quite vague and open to multiple interpretations, but the United States should use the most favorable interpretation going into the summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un next month.

Of course, the best part of the seeming reconciliation underway between North and South Korea, is the diminishing threat of war, including a nuclear holocaust. Face it: this what Joe Biden would call a BFD, as even The Hill acknowledges:

Trump: "Sorry, but only one thing will work" with North Korea. What is that thing?

But because I am a small-minded, petty man, I see the second-best part of the triumph to date as being the egg on the face of so many of his hoity-toity, NeverTrump critics. And at the front of that long line, I put Bill Kristol, a man I used to admire and like. How foolish does this tweet look now?

Let’s stipulate that there are many obstacles ahead, and Kim Jong Un may well be playing a devious game. I am not cutting on any Nobel Peace Prizes for President Trump (in fact, it would not surprise me for the Nobel Committee to shun him and honor Kim, even if Trump’s leadership succeeds.)

