The opportunities in Paul Ryan's wake

The announcement of Speaker Paul Ryan's retirement from the House generates a few opportunities. If the next speaker is a true conservative, he will have the power and desire to make some sorely needed accomplishments. The first problem to solve: The Senate has been slow-walking some of President Trump's political nominees. It is easy to fix this problem. Congress should take a day off. The formal term is "recess." During a recess, the president can make appointments that will last until the Senate finishes its vetting or the end of the congressional session, whichever comes first.

Next, Congress has been ignoring the states' requests for a constitutional convention. So far, forty-nine states, all except Hawaii, have made such requests. According to the constitution, once at least two thirds (34) of the states ask for such a convention, Congress must arrange it. People have commented that these 34 states must declare in unison a common convention topic. There is no such restriction. The convention can discuss any amendment idea that it wants. This is the chance to bring up a balanced budget amendment; term limits; or, my favorite, state government rights to impeach elected officials and political appointees. The speaker cannot pursue the above issues himself. He must persuade the Senate majority leader to acquiesce. Unfortunately, Mitch McConnell is unlikely to make waves. The solution is either to replace him with a true conservative or put a lot of pressure on him. During this election year, Republican House candidates should campaign promising to elect a speaker who will pursue the above issues. Republican Senate candidates should campaign promising to either persuade McConnell to pursue these issues or find a Senate majority leader who will. This is a golden opportunity for the people to take back their government. Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.