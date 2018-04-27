The attack on Admiral Ronny Jackson stank, and Trump wasn't to blame

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal's editorial page blamed President Trump for not serving his nominee for the Veterans Administration, Rear Admiral Ronnie Jackson, well. Jackson had to withdraw after a series of unproven allegations about his personal behavior.

The person responsible for this mess is President Trump, who did his nominee no favors Tuesday by saying he "told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, what do you need this for? This is a vicious group of people that malign" and that it will be up to Dr. Jackson whether to proceed. Thanks for the help, chief. We wrote when President Trump picked Dr. Jackson that he had put Dr. Jackson in a rough spot, and now here we are. If the doctor is run out of town with his reputation trashed, Mr. Trump will find it even harder to find people to take these jobs. Never Trumpers still complain, against all evidence, that Donald Trump will usher in a fascist regime. The truth is that Mr. Trump's already weak executive authority is being ground down on a daily basis by the iron triangle of the permanent bureaucracy, the interest groups that support it, and the media.

That is pure BS.

The blame goes completely to the attacks by the media and Democrats on Jackson, which were nothing but unverified accusations turned into a feeding frenzy.

Every story I heard repeated the accusations as facts and then said they were unproven or unverified. So why were they reported? That came from most of the news today: unverified stories and anonymous sources spreading rumors, many of them false. The National Enquirer, with its fear of lawsuits, does more due diligence.

Jackson worked for three presidents for around twelve years, and not one of these stories came out until he was nominated to head the V.A. by President Trump. Suddenly, Democrats wanted him blocked, so they used a complicit media to run these unverified stories to essentially destroy a man.

Many supposedly qualified V.A. secretaries have screwed up, no matter how much money has been thrown at the agency's problems, and somehow Jackson wasn't qualified?

Obviously, Democrats and Democratic operatives, including those with bylines in the media, want the V.A.'s 370,000 bureaucrats to stay in their pocket, and they can't take a chance on partial privatization. That is what this attack on Admiral Jackson was all about, and it stank.