The amazing pretzel logic of those who refuse to be fair to President Trump

The Chinese president has agreed to lower tariffs on vehicle imports but suggests that these tariffs were going to be reduced anyway and were cut not because of President Trump. I wonder why the tariffs weren't reduced during Obama's eight years.

There certainly are lots of unexplained coincidences going on:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said his government would "significantly lower" tariffs on vehicle imports this year as part of efforts to further open its giant economy to the world.

The other day, the Associated Press gave credit to China for holding North Korea to account and, once again, another coincidence, failed to give President Trump credit. It must be a complete coincidence that China is finally holding North Korea to account, one year after Trump took office, instead of during the administrations of the previous three presidents.

Oh, and there are some more coincidences.

The economy is growing much faster now than during Obama's eight years. It must be a coincidence and not related to President Trump's and the GOP Congress's lower taxes and fewer regulations.

Manufacturing jobs are increasing rapidly. That must be a coincidence and not related to Trump's policies of focusing day in and day out on manufacturing jobs.

Mark Zuckerburg says he tries his best to make sure Facebook is fair and unbiased. Then it must be a coincidence that the algorithms and employees block postings from black conservatives like Diamond and Silk and don't similarly block people supporting liberals.

Facebook blocking conservatives is as much of a coincidence as IRS targeting political opponents of Obama after he compared them to domestic terrorists and left-wing Senator Dick Durbin asking them to target conservatives.

The media and Democrats used to be proud of the data-mining by Obama. It must be a coincidence that all of a sudden, they care about people's privacy after a Republican won the presidency. Maybe someday they will again care about girls' privacy in locker rooms and restrooms.

On Monday, the FBI raided the office and house of Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal lawyer. (Isn't it amazing how the media know everything they were looking for since that should be secret?) The media are trotting out legal experts who say the FBI must have some serious stuff or a judge would never have issued the warrant. It must be sheer coincidence that the media and these legal experts have all lost their memory. Somehow they have already forgotten that the FBI got warrants to spy from FISA judges based on a fake Russian dossier funded by Democrats.

Was there ever any actual evidence of Trump people colluding with Russia on anything prior to the illegal spying?

Supposedly, they are looking at payments to two women to see if they were illegal campaign contributions. Why were there never any raids of the Clintons' house and the Clinton Foundation, since millions paid to Hillary, Bill, Chelsea, and the Clinton Foundation by foreign governments and others were essentially campaign contributions or kickbacks to buy political favors? It must be an absolute coincidence or innocent oversight that there were no raids or warrants.

It is truly amazing that supposedly curious journalists don't even question the integrity of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and others who have clearly protected Hillary and targeted Trump.

The bias and favoritism at Justice and in the media are just so hard to spot.

Everyone should remember that the Justice Department has the hammer. If those people want to get someone, they will.

As New York judge Sol Wachtler said in 1985, "if a district attorney wanted, a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich."