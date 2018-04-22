Sweden’s chief economic forecaster: taxes will have to rise to support non-working immigrants

Chief forecaster of Sweden’s Economic Research Institute, Ylva Hedén Westerdahl, points out that unless more immigrants enter the labour market in Sweden, taxes will have to rise. Sweden has a “rights-based” welfare system, which she calls “generous”, which includes healthcare and education.

Hedén Westerdahl has stressed that it is required for people to contribute to the system otherwise the labourers will have an even greater tax burden.

”It’s serious that we have these differences in the longer perspective. Once you stay out of the labour market for a long time, you are forced to live off benefits, something that leaves a toll on the government finances,” Hedén Westerdahl told news outlet SVT.