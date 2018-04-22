Sweden’s chief economic forecaster: taxes will have to rise to support non-working immigrants
Pay up, Olaf! Those immigrants that have transformed life in Sweden in so many ways don’t seem to taking jobs to support themselves the way ethnic Swedes do. And in a land of generous welfare benefits, taxes are going to have to go up, unless the “new Swedes” start behaving like the real Swedes when it comes to get-up-and-go.
Voice of Europe reports:
Chief forecaster of Sweden’s Economic Research Institute, Ylva Hedén Westerdahl, points out that unless more immigrants enter the labour market in Sweden, taxes will have to rise. Sweden has a “rights-based” welfare system, which she calls “generous”, which includes healthcare and education.
Hedén Westerdahl has stressed that it is required for people to contribute to the system otherwise the labourers will have an even greater tax burden.
”It’s serious that we have these differences in the longer perspective. Once you stay out of the labour market for a long time, you are forced to live off benefits, something that leaves a toll on the government finances,” Hedén Westerdahl told news outlet SVT.
To be sure, some immigrants manage to work.
Recently, SVT shared a story of a 35-year-old Kurdish single mother of five who has just taken her first job ever as a cleaner, having been in Sweden for 16 years. They intended it as an example of success for having undergone a ‘tailor-made’ education course. Strong reactions on social media strongly suggest otherwise.
Only 16 years on the dole, getting educated for a meial job. What a success!
Of course, work can interfere with other valuable activities:
Pay up, Olaf! Those immigrants that have transformed life in Sweden in so many ways don’t seem to taking jobs to support themselves the way ethnic Swedes do. And in a land of generous welfare benefits, taxes are going to have to go up, unless the “new Swedes” start behaving like the real Swedes when it comes to get-up-and-go.
Voice of Europe reports:
Chief forecaster of Sweden’s Economic Research Institute, Ylva Hedén Westerdahl, points out that unless more immigrants enter the labour market in Sweden, taxes will have to rise. Sweden has a “rights-based” welfare system, which she calls “generous”, which includes healthcare and education.
Hedén Westerdahl has stressed that it is required for people to contribute to the system otherwise the labourers will have an even greater tax burden.
”It’s serious that we have these differences in the longer perspective. Once you stay out of the labour market for a long time, you are forced to live off benefits, something that leaves a toll on the government finances,” Hedén Westerdahl told news outlet SVT.
To be sure, some immigrants manage to work.
Recently, SVT shared a story of a 35-year-old Kurdish single mother of five who has just taken her first job ever as a cleaner, having been in Sweden for 16 years. They intended it as an example of success for having undergone a ‘tailor-made’ education course. Strong reactions on social media strongly suggest otherwise.
Only 16 years on the dole, getting educated for a meial job. What a success!
Of course, work can interfere with other valuable activities: