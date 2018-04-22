Soros's Machiavellian plan to water down American electorate by 10 million votes

His latest diabolical scheme is to increase the U.S. electorate by 10 million voters, watering down the American electorate, the better to cancel out the votes of America's 'deplorables' and conservatives. His idea is to politically silence them.

George Soros calls himself a 'stateless statesman' and well, he doesn't want the rest of us to have a state, either.

According to the Washington Free Beacon:

A top priority of liberal billionaire George Soros is to enlarge the U.S. electorate by 10 million voters by 2018, according to leaked documents. The plan to grow the electorate by millions of voters was discussed during a May 2014 board meeting of the Open Society Foundations, a liberal grant-making group founded by Soros. A 220-page guide detailing the plan was among more than 2,500 hacked Soros documents released by DC Leaks, which publishes documents from influential officials around the world. The guide covers strategies and tactics the group will employ in the United States from 2015 to 2018. The top goals listed by the guide are to "advance electoral reform" and "combat suppression."

How does he plan to do that? By "removing barriers" to voter registration, as if there were a single secretary of state out there who would refuse a qualified voter, even if that voter held non-leftist views. It's such a bogus premise. Show us the news stories out there about voter suppression against qualified voters.

The barriers he sees are the barriers illegal immigrants (who are fully registered to vote in their home countries) face when trying to vote here, too. Those are the subliterate, low-skill, non-English-speaking indigents whose own societies are unable or unwilling to usefully educate and employ them. Bring these people here and they not only need a lot of services, they are putty in the hands of leftist demogogues as Hugo Chavez demonstrated - and they are very useful as leftist voters who will support the Soros agenda.

George Soros // Credit: Sebastian Derungs / World Economic Forum, via Creative Commons 2.0

The other people the Sorosians are seeking to add to the rolls are the domestic putty-in-hands voters, the underclass and people who have been unwilling or uninterested in registering to vote, which is a choice in itself. This chart on Wikipedia, utilizing Census data pretty well shows that the lower your income, the less likely you are to vote. In recent years. states such as California have enacted Motor Voter automatic registrations, and sure enough, Soros and his close Democracy Alliance cohorts have funded the election of secretaries of state who back this idea, in something called The Secretaries of State Project. The masterplan has already been set into action.

See how it works?

Ten million voters, to cancel your vote out. There are only about 65 million voters who voted in the last election and newly registered voters are the most likely to vote. So adding 10 million to a 65 million total pretty well lards up the electorate by 17% for the left.

Soros, along with a lot of leftists, has been continuously frustrated with the persistent conservatism of American voters. It's a phenomenon rarely seen in the rest of the world, but it's strong here. The rugged individualism, the bootstrap mentality, the love for the founders' rule of law, the recognition of the challenges of the frontier, all have contributed to this unique dynamic. And because America has grown powerful as a nation by this phenomenon, they want it shut down, rendering America into just another eurotrash state or worse still, a broken state (Heard of what Soros did to the Bank of England?) or a non-state, as the Soros vision holds. They can't do it with elections, because voters reject euro-style and every other kind of socialism. And the country has a point of stability, as Tom Wolfe once observed, like a 'vinyl-leather sofa.'

Breaking it up at its election-point seems to be the way Soros means to do it. He doesn't like the voters here, so he means to get different ones.