Pro-gun Parkland survivor questioned by school security after visit to gun range

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88

School authorities saw the tweet, and when he showed up at school on Monday, he was questioned by school security.

Daily Caller:

"Near the end of third period, my teacher got a call from the office saying I need to go down and see a Mr. Greenleaf...it turned out that he was an armed school resource officer," Kashuv said. "I went down and found him, and he escorted me to his office. Then a second security officer walked in and sat behind me. Both began questioning me intensely." Kashuv said the officers asked him who he went to the range with, what kinds of guns he used, who his father i[s], and other "condescending and rude" questions. "I asked why I was there," he continued. "One said, 'Don't get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?'" Kashuv said the officers repeatedly called him the "pro-Second Amendment kid" and wouldn't cite anything he had done wrong. "I was shocked and honestly, scared. It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me," Kashuv asserted.

Welcome to Amerika, circa 2018, where intimidating a traumatized kid because he defends the Constitution is OK. If I were Kyle's father, I would be kicking ass and taking names for this outrage. Who do these glorified mall cops think they are?

And no, this wild overreaction is not "understandable." It is contemptible. It had nothing to do with keeping the school safe and everything to do with intimidating someone for "wrong thinking." It was designed to chill the atmosphere and intimidate not only Mr. Kashuv, but anyone who agrees with him.

Judging by Kashuv's reaction to these Gestapo tactics, the incident will have the opposite effect on the kid, and he will increase his Second Amendment advocacy.

You can't keep a good man down.