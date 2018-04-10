POTUS's quick response to news of raid on his lawyer shows self-control

You can judge for yourself by watching the two-and-a-half-minute video below of President Trump responding to the news of the raid on his lawyer, Michael Cohen, but I saw a man deeply angered but fully in control of himself. Given his tendency to shoot from the hip and employ colorful language, many people have worried about the wisdom of his speaking with Special Counsel Mueller. Those concerns probably now can be set aside, as the likelihood of cooperation is gone down to near zero. Attorney Cohen cooperated fully with the special counsel inquiry, and it got him a no-knock raid on his office, his home, and the hotel room where he was staying with his family while the apartment was being renovated.

So I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys, a good man. And it’s a disgraceful situation. It’s a total witch-hunt. I have been saying it for a long time. I wanted to keep it down. We have given, I believe, over 1 million pages worth of documents to the special counsel. They continue to just go forward and, here we are talking about Syria. We are talking about a lot of serious things with the greatest fighting force ever and I have this witch-hunt, constantly going on for over 12 months now. And actually much more than that. You could say it was right after I won the nomination it started. And it’s a disgraceful. It’s frankly a real disgrace. It’s an attack on our country in a true sense. It’s an attack on what we all stand for. So, when I saw, this and when I heard it, I heard it like you did. I said that is really now a whole new level of unfairness. So, this has been going on. I saw one of the reporters who is not necessarily a fan of mine, not necessarily very good to me. He said in effect, that this is ridiculous. This is now getting ridiculous. They found no collusion whatsoever with Russia. The reason they found it there was no collusion at all. No collusion. This is the most wised group of people, these people have the biggest conflicts of interest I have ever seen. Democrats all, just about all, either Democrats couple of Republicans that worked for President Obama they are not looking at the other side. Not looking at the Hillary Clinton horrible things that she did and all of the crimes that she committed. They are not looking at all of the things that happened that everybody is very angry about. I can tell you from the Republican side. And I think even the independent side. They only keep looking at us. So they find no collusion. And then they go from there and they say well, let’s keep going. And they raid an office of a personal attorney early in the morning. And I think it’s a disgrace. So we will be talking about it more. But this is the most conflicted group of people I have ever seen.

I am almost certain that the president's legal team will be seeking to remove the confidential files from the FBI's custody and put them in the hands of a federal magistrate to determine what is and is not protected. The FBI's integrity, alas, is questionable.

See what you think about the president's words yesterday:

Rush transcript via Grabien: