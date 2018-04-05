Planned Parenthood's Wisconsin political arm fined by FEC for inaccurate reporting

The political organization of Planned Parenthood's Wisconsin chapter has been cited by the Federal Election Commission for inaccurate reporting of campaign expenditures.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) found discrepancies in Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin's October 2016 report that claimed over $133,000 worth of expenditures on political candidates, an FEC report said. Nearly $120,000 spent in August on Clinton and Democrat Feingold – who tried but failed to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in 2016 – were never shown in any previous 48-hour filing up until the October report, two months later when it was required. The Planned Parenthood group reportedly spent $58,449.04 in support for Clinton and as much in support of Feingold. The group will have to pay a $5,850 fine for the wrongdoing, the Washington Free Beacon reported. Nationwide, Planned Parenthood's political arm went all-out for Clinton and other Democrats during the presidential election and Senate races in targeted states, spending $30 million in an effort to mobilize voters to support Democrats in 2016, the New York Times reported. The Wisconsin-based group denied it purposely incorrectly submitted the filings, blaming the error on its filing staff that misunderstood the requirements set out by the FEC.

It's no surprise that any group runs afoul of FEC reporting requirements. The blizzard of paper that the FEC forces PACs and other political entities to file is enough to keep an army of lawyers and accountants gainfully employed.

But the issue to me is not whether Planned Parenthood tried to cheat. They obviously didn't. The issue is why any non-profit group that receives hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds is allowed to set up a separate group for political action.

It's an incestuous relationship where lawmakers elected with funds from Planned Parenthood's political arm then vote on whether Planned Parenthood should receive federal funds. I don't care how "separate" the political arm of PP is from the main organization. It's unethical, and it should be illegal.

Current tax law allows Planned Parenthood to create this separate entity to fundraise and contribute to political campaigns. The fact that these separate fundraising entities give such a huge percentage of money raised to one party makes it equally problematic. I don't know how to fix it, but I know it's immoral for any group getting taxpayer money to be a funding arm of the Democratic Party.