Overturning Elections

Back in the last millennia Democrats faked up a controversy designed to discredit Reagan’s election which was similar in nature to the whole Russian collusion story Democrats are using today to try and overturn the last election. It was called the “October Surprise,” and the gist of it was that George Bush had flown in an Air Force SR-71 jet -- which could travel more than three times faster than the speed of sound -- to Paris to conspire with the Iranians. In return for weapons, the Iranians would hold on to their American hostages until after Reagan was elected.

The Democrats admitted there wasn’t a shred of evidence supporting the theory (shades of the whole collusion story), but Democrat Tom Foley said: "Even though there is no evidence, the seriousness of the charge is what matters. The seriousness of the charge mandates that we investigate this." Bipartisan congressional groups investigated the charge and found no evidence that it was true. What this tells us is that when modern Democrats lose an election they will always make up a lie in order to try and change the election results. When Reagan won they came up with the insane idea he’d conspired with the Iranians. The reality, of course, was that just as North Korea is now being friendly because they fear Trump but didn’t fear Obama the Iranians released the hostages because they knew that unlike Carter Reagan would make them pay if they didn’t. When Bush won in 2000 we were told that the election was stolen and that Al Gore had really won Florida -- even though all the evidence showed that it Al was selectively recounting only Democratic-leaning districts, along with a deliberate effort to exclude ballots from our troops overseas. For Trump, the Democrats are desperately trying to push a fake collusion story. We know it’s fake because the congressional investigation said so, because Mueller hasn’t found any sign of collusion -- which is why he’s constantly investigating other things -- and because Nunes has told us that there was no actual intelligence about collusion -- including no report from Australia -- to justify the FISA warrant. The fact that making up horrendous charges against Republicans when Democrats lose is something they’ve been doing since the 1980s is even more reason to doubt the absurd charges against Trump. This is just one more indication that the Democrat politicians and talking heads in the media are fascists at heart. To them elections only count if they win. If the people reject them, it’s okay to lie in order to try and discredit the will of the people You can read more of tom’s rants at his blog, Conversations about the obvious and feel free to follow him on Twitter