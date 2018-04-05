Oregon governor will refuse Trump request for national guard troops

If @realDonaldTrump asks me to deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border, I’ll say no. As Commander of Oregon’s Guard, I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border.

The Democratic governor of the state of Oregon, Kate Brown, says she will refuse any request from Donald Trump for Oregon national guard troops for border protection.

The governor is certainly eager to let everyone know how anti-Trump she is. She's also an idiot. It's probable that Trump wouldn't have requested national guard units from Oregon anyway, making her "truth to power" stand look silly. It's like people announcing they will never go to the Trump White House without ever being invited.

The Hill:

She added: "There’s been no outreach by the President or federal officials, and I have no intention of allowing Oregon’s guard troops to be used to distract from his troubles in Washington."

It's interesting that she should equate securing the border and protecting the sovereignty of the US with a "distraction."

In a memo to Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Trump ordered the National Guard be used to secure the border “to stop the flow of deadly drugs and other contraband, gang members and other criminals, and illegal aliens into this country.”

Maybe the guards should clear a path from the border straight to Oregon. If she doesn't think stopping drugs and violent gang members from entering the country is important to US security, how would she feel about them entering Oregon?

Brown is a grandstanding politician who would be singing a different tune if her state bordered Mexico. I doubt very much that if that were the case, her constituents would be in favor or her indifference. Instead, she can kibbutz about immigration enforcement from a perch far removed from the battle lines.

Maybe DHS can bus a few hundred illegals in detention to Salem or Portland if she doesn't mind them in the country so much.