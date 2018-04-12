Obama judge oks lawsuit forcing companies to hire DACA recipients

In a case that looks likely to win in trial, a leftwing Obama-appointed judge has ruled that a 34-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, David Rodriguez, could lead a class-action lawsuit to force a Fortune 500 company, Procter & Gamble, to hire DACA recipients on the same basis as Americans and legal recipients. So much for the idea that DACA is just a stopgap measure of mercy, butressed only by President Obama's executive order, to help supposedly innocent children who were brought here illegally by their parents. The leftwing activists who brought this suit, the Chicano militants of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, are dogged and determined to institutionalize it and make DACA participation every bit as good as citizenship and green cards.

The plaintiff, David Rodriguez, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, who had to have been brought to the U.S. as a near-adult, given his advanced age now, (negating the claim that America 'is the only country he knows') argues that Procter & Gamble's policy of only hiring citizens, green card holders, refugees, and asylees, and as a result, discriminates based on 'alienage.' I read the petition for the class-act lawsuit, which will cost P&G millions, and the leftist judge's go-ahead for it here and here. The company has argued that the problem with Rodriguez's status is that it's temporary. Anyone who knows anything about large Fortune 500 companies with large average salaries knows that presents a problem for them. Companies, after all, invest a great deal of resources in training their paid interns, they which is the position 34-year-old Rodriguez applied for, and probably only spend that kind of money if they intend to hire. Someone whose immigration status could require them to move back home would be a risk for them. DACA, after all, is only held together by an executive order which can be rescinded (although the courts have stepped in to prevent that, too). It's a two-year reprieve that can be renewed for another two years as things stand now, and includes the right to work. Maldef has now extended it to a right to be hired, and the courts are going along, making the temporary executive-order-designated status suddenly as good as a real green card. The leftist judge used this reasoning for her go-ahead: Section 1981 provides in relevant part, $'AII persons within the jurisdiction of the United States shall have the same right in every State and Territory to make and enforce contracts . . . as is enjoyed by white citizens... '' 42 U.S.C. j 1981 (a). The statute prohibits discrimination based on race or alienage in the making and enforcement of contracts, including employment contracts. See Anderson B. Conboy, 156 F.3d 167, 170, 180 (2d Cir. 1998). So going from the soft, sappy, "can work" of the Obama order to an ironclad "right to be hired" seems to be the name of the leftwing game. Will they win? Seems like it. And millions will go to not just Rodriguez, but all of the illegals given that it's a class-action lawsuit and P&G is a big company with a lot of applicants, and there have been similar rulings from other judges for this one to glom onto. The suit says they are seeking relief based on salaries that would have been paid. suggesting quite a payout to those who never bothered to apply for citizenship and got a favor as potential Democratic votes from Obama. So much for rule of law. As the old Border Patrol saying goes: "It ain't over 'til the alien wins." Being a DACA recipient sounds profitable, indeed, but not exactly for "just doing the jobs Americans won't do." Not in this day and age of upside-down legal logic and leftwing judges.