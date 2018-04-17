Mueller: 'Many' stories about Trump-Russia probe are wrong

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's spokesman informed the press of something many of them were already perfectly aware of: many of their stories about Trump's collusion with Russia are wrong.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's office is warning that "many" news articles on the Trump-Russia probe have been wrong. The statement from a spokesperson did not single out particular stories. But the warning did come after media inquiries about a McClatchy News story on Friday that said Mr. Mueller has evidence that President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, did in fact travel to Prague in 2016 as alleged by the Christopher Steele dossier. "What I have been telling all reporters is that many stories about our investigation have been inaccurate," the Mueller spokesperson said. "Be very cautious about any source that claims to have knowledge about our investigation and dig deep into what they claim before reporting on it. If another outlet reports something, don't run with it unless you have your own sourcing to back it up."

"Sourcing"? Sourcing? We don't need no stinking sourcing!

The statement was reported by the Daily Caller and confirmed by The Washington Times. The McClatchy story on Friday lit up liberal media outlets since, if true, it would confirm a major charge by the British ex-spy. Mr. Steele wrote that Mr. Cohen traveled secretly to Prague in August 2016 to meet Vladimir Putin aides to conspire to cover up Russian hacking of Democratic Party computers. In other words: Trump-Russia collusion. There has been no official or press confirmation of Mr. Steele's Prague allegation nor of a number of other Steele collusion charges. His work was financed by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign. For his part, Mr. Cohen has repeatedly denied under oath, and thus under the penalty of perjury, that he traveled to Prague. If he did in fact go there, he would be unlikely to lie under oath to Congress since the FBI's investigative powers would be able to track his movements. After the McClatchy story, Mr. Cohen tweeted on Saturday, "Bad reporting, bad information and bad story by same reporter Peter Stone @McClatchyDC. No matter how many times or ways they write it, I have never been to Prague. I was in LA with my son. Proven!" Mr. Cohen has provided trip records to reporters to show he was in California for a time in August 2016 when Mr. Steele says the visit happened. Mr. Cohen has also displayed his passport.

What makes the Trump-Russia collusion story a clinic on biased, poorly sourced stories is that the truth doesn't matter – only the narrative. There are parts of this narrative that are constantly referred to by reporters that either are based on little more than speculation or have actually been proved wrong. But when placed in context of the narrative, they are repeated as if they were the gospel truth.

We see now that the collusion story is going absolutely nowhere. If Trump is impeached, it will be for something totally unrelated to collusion, such as payments to silence a porn star or some other shady Trump business deal.

Trump would be nuts to submit to an interview by Mueller, if only because it would be far too easy to set a perjury trap for him. Let Mueller try to make his case by using the testimony of others. He will have a lot less luck in trying to prove something illegal the president did.