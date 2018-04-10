Mueller, FBI, DOJ go thermonuclear in efforts to bring down Trump

Make no mistake: seizing the protected communications of a president of the United States with his lawyer is a thermonuclear approach to a legal investigation. Cohen has been cooperating with the investigation of Special Counsel Mueller, so it is difficult to understand why this extraordinary step was applied to a sitting president's attorney. Former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing appeared on Lou Dobbs's Fox Business program last night and eviscerated the decision to make the raid:

The news that FBI agents have raided the law offices and residence of Donald Trump's personal counsel Michael Cohen and seized protected lawyer-client communications was first leaked yesterday to the Deep State favorite New York Times , with the legal rationale parceled out subsequently to the Washington Post yesterday. The raid was conducted under the auspices of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, a Trump appointee, following a criminal referral from Mueller's team. That is a nice touch, insulating Mueller from direct responsibility by outsourcing to a Trump appointee.

The contrast with the kid glove treatment afforded to Hillary Clinton in the investigation of her classified email scandal – handing out immunity to her aides in return for nothing – could not be greater. Is it a coincidence that this thermonuclear escalation on the part of the Deep State is taking place as that Clinton exoneration is undergoing scrutiny?

"Mueller, Ray and Rosenstein are anti-Trumpers," diGenova said. "This is not a good faith federal investigation. It is designed to embarrass the president, and I believe they have determined that they want to take him down."

Joseph diGenova said Mueller is using "in terrorem" tactics, using the grand jury to intimidate people and influence Trump's conduct. Moreover, the special counsel, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are conducting an investigation designed to take down the president of the United States, diGenova says.

"Mueller and his gang have weaponized the criminalized justice system," attorney Victoria Toensing said Monday during an interview with FOX Business' Lou Dobbs. "These no-knock raids that were done on his personal lawyer's house and offices, those kind of tactics are reserved for dope dealers and terrorists." ...

