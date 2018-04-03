Mexico claiming it will disband Central American caravan heading toward US border

The Mexican government on Monday evening moved to break up the caravan of migrants moving through southern Mexico, with immigration officials registering the travelers and suggesting some could receive humanitarian visas while others would have to leave Mexico.

It looks like President Trump's tweets have had an effect on Mexico. Whether or not you believe that our southern neighbor will follow through, at least they realize they have a P.R. problem and face some serious consequences for aiding and abetting violations of our border. Joshua Partlow and David Agren, reporting in the Washington Bezos Post , totally buy into the Mexican P.R. effort:

The caravan, estimated at more than 1,000 migrants, many from Central America, has gained increasing visibility because of tweets by President Trump that have criticized Mexico for not doing more to stop the flow of migrants to the southern border of the United States. The bulk of the migrant group – part of an annual caravan intended to raise awareness about the plight of people making the dangerous trek across Mexico toward the United States – is currently in the town of Matias Romero Avendano in the southern state of Oaxaca. A portion of the group rode by train to the neighboring state of Veracruz, according to caravan organizers, local officials and others, but it is unclear if that group has so far dispersed.

Skepticism toward Mexico is the rule of the day on this story. Buzzfeed, with a reporter embedded in the caravan, is less credulous than the WaBezPo:

Mexico's National Institute of Immigration (INM) said late Monday that it plans by Wednesday to disband a caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants that has been traveling through Mexico for nine days. Caravan organizers said, however, they expect at least some of the migrants to continue north to the US border. They estimate that most of them will seek asylum or some type of protection in Mexico or the US.

I think it is fair to conclude that the group organizing and sponsoring this caravan, Pueblo Sin Fronteras ("town without borders") has provoked a backlash. First of all, its name reveals too much: they want no borders, which means that potentially hundreds of millions of poor people who would like to move to the United States and take advantage of our generous welfare provisions could overwhelm our native population if they realize their goals. Open borders would benefit the Democratic Party, but until now, they have been afraid of openly advocating for them. Pueblo Sin Fronteras has put them in a difficult situation.

Second, they have never encountered the likes of President Trump, who is not afraid to call BS on their pieties, like "Our dream is to build solidarity bridges among peoples and turndown border walls imposed by greed," which appears at the bottom of their home page.

By invoking NAFTA negotiations in a tweet:

The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

President Trump put the Mexican government in box. The Mexicans realize that Mexico has benefited from NAFTA far more than the U.S., and as they watch Trump slapping tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum, they see that they are in serious jeopardy. They may assume that lip service will suffice. If so, they still don't understand President Trump.