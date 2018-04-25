Media launching smear campaign against Trump's physician

"I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, what do you need this for?" Trump said of his conversation with the White House physician. "This is a vicious group of people, they malign ... what do you need it for?"

CNN and many other news organizations have already tried and convicted a Navy combat doctor, Admiral Ronny Jackson, M.C., USN. This is really a political hit directed against President Trump. Essentially the MSM and Democrat enablers waited until the very last minute and dropped a P.R. bomb on their target.

In case there was still any doubt about what path Trump wants Jackson to take, the president noted that "I don't want to put a man through a process like this. It's too ugly and too disgusting. ... If I were him, I wouldn't do it."

Having been medically evacuated from combat for tangling with dirty SEA jungle water, I spent almost a year in the care of Navy medical personnel and then DVA physicians. To this date, I will take USN over DVA. USN medical teams are the very best. With that said, I fully respect whatever Admiral Ronny Jackson decides to do with full honor to his service.

So let's level the media playing field with a few questions for honest inquiring reporters as this emerging feeding-frenzy destruction of Admiral Jackson is playing out.

The takeaway is that Trump's lack of concern with vetting, coupled with his desire to surround himself with people he likes, leads to situations like this one with Jackson. And that's nobody's fault but Trump's.

It has been charged that he was not "vetted," yet he would have had a White House Yankee White Clearance, so how could the raw allegations could be missed over his entire W.H. career?

If the accusations predate his tour as physician to the three presidents, Bush, Obama, and Trump, they would have been adjudicated at the time of awarding a Yankee White Clearance.

Why is this most stringent clearance vetting process in our national security not noted in his defense? With a Yankee White, did the FBI still miss everything alleged in their Presidential Appointment Schedule (PAS) vetting process?

Did they review the USN Medical I.G. report that sided with Admiral Jackson? So far, it now looks like a six-year revenge move on a team that lost in a case of workplace conflict. The American people are fair – heck the media is famous for workplace conflicts. Is that the new standard?

A person who viewed the report confirmed to Fox News that the watchdog had recommended the Obama administration consider replacing either Jackson or his rival, Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman – or both.

President Trump actually gave President Obama a vote of confidence in his elevating Dr. David Shulkin in rank from undersecretary for the Veterans' Health Administration (VHA) to secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) last year. Now that Shulkin has been fired, let us all now see how that act of bipartisan comity is going to be repaid with the nomination of Admiral Jackson.

So if reporters can actually ask inappropriate "dumb questions" of President Trump when he is with the president of France, why not ask a polite and important question of former President Obama? After all, President Obama is one of the most impressive "original sources" of Admiral Jackson's fitness for duty, and he and his family observed his medical skills and behavior and kept him on board.

President Obama, did you find Admiral Jackson medically professional and competent at all times since there was a DON Medical I.G. report in 2012, and then, with that complete, did you make him your personal physician for your entire second term?

Another indicator of a last-minute political hit is this: why wasn't Dr. Jackson's medical judgment attacked when he performed so well in a major W.H. press conference discussing President Trump's fitness for duty? If the opponents of Admiral Jackson had damning "raw" information, why did it not come out at that time?

The MSM and all opponents unfairly maligning Dr. Jackson should always note that if this entire issue is seen as nothing more than a last-minute political attack, President Trump in his own words is a counter-puncher.

Will the Democrat senators who waited until the last minute to blow up the confirmation process be held responsible for burning through the most precious resource for a veteran needing help: time?