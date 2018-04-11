Madeleine Albright needs a tutorial on how to spot the real fascist

Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright is like so many politicians and journalists. She accuses others of doing things they don't do while supporting people who do things she claims she doesn't support. Here is a recent headline and story showing it: " Madeleine Albright on fascism and the "most undemocratic president" in U.S. history ."

"I think Trump is the most undemocratic president I have ever seen in American history. And so that's what worries me. But I do think that we all need to pay attention, which is why I'm – this is a warning. That's what the book is about," Albright said. But she made it clear that she was not calling Mr. Trump a fascist. "I'm saying that there's certain elements of the kinds of behavior that he has that reminds me of a variety of issues that have taken place," she said. Among them, she said: attacking the press, "which is central to having a democracy"; acting "as though he's above the law"; not respecting the rights of others; and providing "a lot of simplistic answers to questions."

She talks about President Trump attacking the press, but he has not infringed on the press's rights at all. He is just asking reporters to tell the truth. President Obama, on the other hand, had the Justice Department go after Fox News correspondent James Rosen and CBS correspondent Sharyl Attkisson.

Look what Obama did to producer and pundit Dinesh D'Souza for daring create a film against him. He threw the book at him over a minor campaign finance violation, out of all proportion to the kind of sentencing other people guilty of the same minor infraction have gotten. Here is one account of it:

Obama had anti-Obama filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza arrested for violating campaign finance laws, even though Obama himself had violated campaign finance laws three different times without being arrested.

Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz said of D'Souza's arrest:

This is clearly a case of selective prosecution for one of the most common things done during elections, which is to get people to raise money for you[.] ... If they went after everyone who did this, there would be no room in jails for murderers.

Albright says Trump acts as if he is above the rule of law, which is an absolute lie. Not once has he said he is above the rule of law. He has said he didn't violate any law that so far appears to be absolutely true. Obama and Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, clearly continually violated the nation's national security laws by corresponding through Hillary's unsecured computer with classified information. Obama also let sanctuary cities and states ignore the law, allowed IRS tax-exempt chief Lois Lerner to violate laws without consequences, and allowed several administration people to commit perjury with no repercussions. His attorney general, Eric Holder, was censured by Congress and resigned to avoid impeachment.



Madeleine Albright. Credit: Chatham House, via Flickr, Creative Commons 2.0.

As for simplistic answers, Obama said Obamacare would lower premiums and allow people to keep their doctors and insurance plans. He believed that massive government spending, regulation, and control would create a strong economy, and he gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years. He also said electing him would stop the sea level from rising. How about Obama drawing a fictional red line with the claim that it would stop Syrian dictator Bashar Assad or telling Russian president Putin to "cut it out" on electoral meddling, as if that would work? His simplistic answers with his feet on the desk are what didn't work.

Trump's solution of lower taxes and fewer regulations has goosed the economy. He also appears to have calmed down North Korea by talking tough. Learning from Reagan would never have occurred to Obama, Albright, Hillary, or former secretary of state John Kerry.

Here is a real definition of fascism:

A fascist is a follower of a political philosophy characterized by authoritarian views and a strong central government – and no tolerance for opposing opinions. Fascist traces to the Italian word fascio, meaning "group, bundle." Under fascist rule, the emphasis is on the group – the nation – with few individual rights.

Obama, Hillary, Albright, and the Democrats absolutely believed in a strong central government, not Trump. Obama compared Tea Party members, who believed in smaller government, to domestic terrorists and said anyone who called climate change a natural phenomenon or a fraud should not be listened to. Obama's intolerance for those who disagreed with him fits the true definition of a fascist. He even had the IRS violate the free speech and freedom of association rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.

He also bragged that he could rule with his pen and his phone. Congress didn't give him the immigration bill he wanted, so he did it anyway. Obama was the authoritarian.

Trump is trying to give the power, purse, and freedom back to the people and businesses as fast as he can. That is the opposite of a fascist.

Obama, Albright, Hillary, and other Democrats try to amass the power and purse for the government. They are the true fascists.