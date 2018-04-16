Loretta Lynch not too happy about James Comey throwing her under the bus

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch released a statement on Sunday, saying that she and former FBI Director James Comey have known each other almost 30 years, and "he had ample opportunities to raise" any concerns he had over the Department of Justice's investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails, but "[h]e never did."

James Comey's bid to throw former attorney general Loretta Lynch under the bus isn't going over well, at least with Lynch. According to a report in Axios, which includes a long, blathering statement from Lynch:

The backdrop: Per CNN, Comey says in his forthcoming book that he found evidence that "would undoubtedly have been used by political opponents to cast serious doubt on the attorney general's independence in connection with the Clinton investigation."

Her objection stems from this report that ran on Fox News a couple days ago:

James Comey's cryptic reference in his new book to "a development still unknown to the American public" involving then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the Hillary Clinton email probe is sparking furious speculation inside and outside the Beltway. According to ABC News, Comey writes in "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," that he became the public face of the investigation partly because of the mysterious development which he felt could cast "serious doubt" on Lynch's independence. "Had it become public, the unverified material would undoubtedly have been used by political opponents to cast serious doubt on the attorney general's independence in connection with the Clinton investigation," Comey writes, according to ABC. He calls the material a "development still unknown to the American public to this day."

My reaction at the time to this was: "Oh, what a carnival barker. Anything to sell a book."

It is a funny fight to pick, given that both Comey and Lynch are leftists as well as swamp things, and both have vested interests in protecting Hillary Clinton. Now we've got Lynch mad at Comey and Comey throwing another one under the bus to make himself appear virtuous in comparison (and richer as he sells books).

Sundance, over at The Last Refuge, has some interesting theories about why this is happening. Could it have been related to the Eric Garner case, where a man who sold "loosey" single cigarettes on the street in Staten Island found himself in a chokehold by the NYPD and died from it, yet the officers involved got no charges? That seemed like a bad case where the cops got off, given that they were using illegal arrest techniques over a very stupid crime that at best deserved a ticket and a fine, or better still, no action at all, given the punitive leftist taxes on cigarettes that created the "loosey" market in the first place. The cops protect their own, and so the question is raised, given that Lynch was a district attorney in New York in 2014, when it happened: was there some kind of leverage when the Huma Abedin emails of Hillary Clinton's mishandling of classified information turned up on child-molester Anthony Weiner's computer and the cops wanted an arrest?

The Weiner emails would have been bad for Hillary Clinton's presidential prospects, while the cop union might have wanted its own members to walk in this case, so one wonders if there was a tradeoff and Lynch was involved. It's tangled stuff and highly speculative, so see what Sundance has here.

Sundance also points to a prediction made by Blackwater founder Eric Prince:

Prince claimed he had insider knowledge of the investigation that could help explain why FBI Director James Comey had to announce he was reopening the investigation into Clinton's email server last week. "Because of Weinergate and the sexting scandal, the NYPD started investigating it. Through a subpoena, through a warrant, they searched his laptop, and sure enough, found those 650,000 emails. They found way more stuff than just more information pertaining to the inappropriate sexting the guy was doing," Prince claimed. "They found State Department emails. They found a lot of other really damning criminal information, including money laundering, including the fact that Hillary went to this sex island with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton went there more than 20 times. Hillary Clinton went there at least six times," he said. "The amount of garbage that they found in these emails, of criminal activity by Hillary, by her immediate circle, and even by other Democratic members of Congress was so disgusting they gave it to the FBI, and they said, 'We're going to go public with this if you don't reopen the investigation and you don't do the right thing with timely indictments,'" Prince explained. "I believe – I know, and this is from a very well-placed source of mine at 1PP, One Police Plaza in New York – the NYPD wanted to do a press conference announcing the warrants and the additional arrests they were making in this investigation, and they've gotten huge pushback, to the point of coercion, from the Justice Department, with the Justice Department threatening to charge someone that had been unrelated in the accidental heart attack death of Eric Garner almost two years ago.

So maybe this is what Comey had in mind as he and Lynch now mix it up. It sounds like a rat-king dynamic: rats with their tails tied together. We should do all we can to egg this feud on so that the truth about what was going on among the Obama leftists can finally become known.