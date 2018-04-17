Lawsuit filed against the FEC for ignoring money-laundering by Clinton campaign

The scheme involved up to $84 million in big donations that was funneled through state Democratic Parties and eventually ended up in the coffers of the Clinton campaign. The lawsuit alleges that the FEC ignored complaints about the scheme from the Committee to Defend the President (CDP), a political action committee formally known as Stop Hillary PAC.

A lawsuit by an anti-Clinton PAC has been filed against the Federal Election Commission for ignoring complaints about money-laundering by the Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 election.

Fox News:

"The Clinton machine has escaped accountability for its illegal practices for far too long," Ted Harvey, CDP chairman, said to Fox News. "After months of review, the FEC has refused to address the Clintons' $84 million money laundering scheme that violated several campaign finance laws." ... In its original complaint, the CDP alleges that about $84 million was funneled illegally from the DNC through state party chapters and back into the war chest of the Clinton campaign. "Based on publicly available FEC records, repeatedly throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, HVF would purportedly transfer funds to its constituent political committees, which included between 34 and 40 state parties," reads a passage from a copy of the complaint. "On the very same day each of these transfers supposedly occurred, or occasionally the very next day, every single one of those state parties purportedly contributed all of those funds to the DNC."

The scheme is simple, brilliant – and illegal. If that doesn't describe a Clintonian operation, I don't know what does.

The FEC is supposed to be non-partisan, with the six-member commission divided equally between Democrats and Republicans. But the bureaucracy actually determines which complaints are worth investigating. Discovery in this lawsuit will be very interesting.

Clinton lawyers are not stupid, so they probably think they found a loophole to exploit in order to evade campaign finance laws. But as the lawsuit alleges, the legality of the scheme will not be decided by the judge – only whether the complaint filed by the CDP has validity to go forward.