Judge rips 'gamesmanship' in delaying release of Las Vegas massacre public records

Don't take it from me; take it from District Court Judge Stefany Miley. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (hat tip: The Daily Wire ):

We are being played for fools by the law enforcement agencies investigating the Las Vegas massacre allegedly perpetrated by Stephen Paddock, a professional gambler and businessman, acting alone. The facts that have been released so far just do not add up. More to the point, the information that has been made public is minimal, and law enforcement is stonewalling the release of records that should be readily available.

A judge accused the Metropolitan Police Department of gamesmanship Tuesday before denying another agency request to delay the release of 911 calls and body camera footage from the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre. "I'm very frustrated, because I think that gamesmanship is going on here," District Judge Stefany Miley said in the contentious hearing. "It's now months since the shooting occurred, and it's still the same: delay, delay, delay. If one technique doesn't work, then you switch to another one. That's very concerning for the court."

Judge Miley is the second judge to rule against Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's efforts to stall release of public records. Last month:

District Judge Richard Scotti ruled that Metro was obligated to immediately begin handing over recordings from the Oct. 1 shooting to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations suing for their release. Scotti said the records could be made public gradually, as they're processed – as opposed to releasing them all at once after additional delay – and gave Metro six months to complete the task. He also ruled that the department could not charge journalists hundreds of thousands of dollars for the production of those records.

Judge Miley's ruling rebuked the LVMP's efforts to stall Judge Scotti's order, after the police requested that a new judge review the case. Judge Miley rejected the legal maneuvers aimed at delay:

On Tuesday, Metro's attorneys asked to withdraw their motion for reconsideration and instead move forward with an appeal to the Supreme Court. "All you've done is prolong the proceedings even further than it should have been, and that's what's very concerning to me," Miley said. "It seems like a game." Metro lawyer Jackie Nichols then responded, "And I respect your honor, but I would disagree." Miley ultimately denied Metro's motion for reconsideration, despite the request to withdraw it. The judge also denied Metro's subsequent request to keep the body camera footage and 911 calls in limbo until police can seek relief from the state's high court.

The real question is why the authorities handling this investigation – and the FBI is coordinating with the LVMP – are stonewalling so much. The public has seen only a tiny amount of surveillance video from the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which is full of surveillance cameras, and which must have recorded hours and hours of Paddock's activities over the days he was checked into the hotel and stockpiling weapons and ammo in his suite.

I have two general suspicions of what might be causing this extraordinary cover-up of facts surrounding the worst mass shooting in American history.

1. There may be pressure from the gaming industry, which is, after all, the bedrock of the Las Vegas economy, to keep information from the public on the grounds that it would stoke fears of future danger. Perhaps the ease with which the massacre was planned and implemented would be shocking? Or perhaps there is negligence being covered up?

2. Maybe Paddock is not what we are being led to believe. His girlfriend's trip to the Philippines during the massacre might indicate some overseas ties. Or maybe he was some kind of informant or agent of the FBI or some other law enforcement agency? The fact that one of his homes was left unguarded and burglarized is suggestive that some sophisticated agency covered up some evidence.

I realize that this is wild speculation. But that is exactly what we are left with when we are kept in the dark unlawfully.

The FBI's reputation for integrity is in tatters. I don't know if the LVMP are acting on their own or at the behest of the FBI, their partner in the investigation, that no doubt does not want to be seen as covering up information.

But something stinks in Las Vegas, and the issue is not merely local.