Is James Comey insane?

Mind you, my question was warranted before Comey embarked on his A Higher Loyalty book tour romp. I breathlessly wonder, every time James the Giant speaks, does he actually believe the bull dung coming out of his mouth?

Let me preface my question with this: I'm not a psychologist or a psychiatrist. But after observing former FBI director James Comey on DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) outlets such as 20/20, The View and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, I am left to wonder: is J. Edgar Comey clinically insane?

Comey sounds like every other masked Democrat fascist who calls himself "Antifa." He sounds like every Democrat who wants President Trump impeached for being the modern-day Julius Rosenberg. He sounds like U.S. senator Chuck Schumer. He sounds like every Constitution-hating Clinton and Obama sycophant who wants the Twelfth Amendment (the Electoral College amendment) overturned because normal thinking people don't want our president picked only by California.

It's all got me thinking: is the United States run by insane people? And if so, exactly how many insane people? At times during his many interviews, Comey looked as though he was ready to cry – a somber, emotional bloke he is. I am certain he's taken acting classes, although I cannot prove it. Then again, who needs proof and evidence in today's American justice system? When Comey speaks, with his trademark Comey Catharsis, his pacing and tonality are those of a Ted Bundy or a Charles Manson – someone who has convinced himself into believing the grandest delusions of grandeur.

Comey has been loved and hated by Democrats and loved and hated by Republicans. He thinks that makes him admirable, but I think that makes him a Tessio Republican; like Tessio in The Godfather, Comey gladly betrayed the integrity of his office. (Like other Tessio Republicans and NeverTrump Democrats, Comey has offered his sob story about how he didn't leave the GOP; the GOP left him.)

J. Edgar Comey has shown himself to be a highly indecisive man, vulnerable to self-proclaimed bad judgment. Perhaps he deserves credit for his candor, but every other sentence he utters is about how he did or said something he shouldn't have – not exactly a trait that behooves the head of America's primary law enforcement agency.

He regrets his description of President Trump's appearance. When asked by George Stephanopoulos about the funding of the Russian urine dossier, here's how the exchange went:

Stephanopoulos: "Did you tell him that the Steele dossier had been financed by his political opponents?" Comey: "No. I didn't." Stephanopoulos: "But did he have a right to know that?" Comey: "That it had been financed by his political opponents? I don't know the answer to that."

Don't know the answer to that? Comey is really insane, really dumb, or really naïve. I suspect, unfortunately, that it was something much more nefarious: he aided and abetted the weaponization of government and law enforcement agencies under Obama and was a willing political operative of the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton. Like all his other fellow cronies, such as former attorneys general Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder, and former interim FBI director Andrew McCabe, Comey never doubted that Clinton would win 57 states in a landslide – which means we'd never have known how much those whose duty was to protect Americans and enforce the rule of law had run capital-A amok.

Comey has branded himself as an aw, shucks flawed man who stands for truth, justice, and the American way. But anyone who has to work so hard to tell the truth undoubtedly has a great deal to hide. I'm embarrassed to say I once held Comey in high regard, particularly when he said increased scrutiny of police makes their jobs harder.

Comey is another soldier on the losing side fighting the last war. In politics, when one is on defense and explaining, one is losing. But he wouldn't know anything about that, because Comey always assured us that he never made political decisions.

Right, Jimmy?

