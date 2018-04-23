Heritage Foundation: 1,132 proven instances of election fraud

“This whole notion of voting fraud — this is something that has constantly been disproved. This is fake news,” Obama said emphatically. “The notion that there are a whole bunch of people out there who are going out there and are not eligible to vote and want to vote. We have the opposite problem. We have a whole bunch of people who are eligible to vote who don't vote, and so the idea that we put in place, the idea of a whole bunch of barriers to people voting, doesn’t make sense.”

Of course, the game of the Democrats is to avoid at all costs any of the safeguards against fraud, such as photo ID requirements. That should tell anyone with integrity what they are up to. But most media continue to ignore this stain on democracy.

Americans should be alarmed. These entries represent irrefutable evidence that fraud has impacted elections in 47 states, and across all levels of government.

The Heritage Foundation added 26 new entries to its election fraud database , bringing the searchable ledger to a total of 1,132 proven instances of election fraud. That includes 983 cases that ended in a criminal conviction, 48 that led to civil penalties, 79 where defendants were enrolled in a diversion program, and 22 cases of official or judicial findings of fraud.

Of course, the game of the Democrats is to avoid at all costs any of the safeguards against fraud, such as photo ID requirements. That should tell anyone with integrity what they are up to. But most media continue to ignore this stain on democracy.