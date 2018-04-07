Have a fifth of Americans really taken to the streets to protest Trump?

Has the Washington Post been dipping into the fake news squeezings again? Take a look at this likely whopper from the capital's top paper:

One in five Americans have protested in the streets or participated in political rallies since the beginning of 2016. Of those, 19 percent said they had never before joined a march or a political gathering.







They are essentially saying that over 75 million people, or well over 60 million of them, if you include only adults, have gone to the protests, joining the ranks of lovely people such as antifa or Linda Sarsour's women's groups over the last two years.

Color me skeptical. These are fringe group and professional protestors, some of them actually paid. The political term is 'astroturf.' So I would love for the Post to list out the protests that drew so many tens of millions. My guess is they took a small survey and then extrapolated from it. I would bet the percentage of protesters is less than 5%, not 25%.

So what is really going on here? Just another opportunity bash President Trump.

Of course they are protesting because of Trump. Their diatribe about it is endless.