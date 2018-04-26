Hate-filled Fox News pundit 'feels sorry' for first lady Melania Trump

There is no sugarcoating Fox News contributor Cathy Areu’s disgusting and ruthless attack against first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday night’s “The Ingraham Angle.” Before her gig on the Angle, Aeru tweeted out her excitement at getting the chance to say what she was going to say about the first lady. “About to join @RCamposDuffy on@foxnews on @IngrahamAngle!!!Topic: Melania Trump’s Triumphs?”

Laura Ingraham began the debate with conservative Rachel Campos-Duffy and Areu, pointing out how the fashion industry featured Michelle Obama on numerous magazine covers from 2008 to 2016 but has shunned the former and very successful fashion model, Melania Trump. The present first lady has not been featured on one American fashion magazine. Campos-Duffy acknowledged the “mean” treatment of Mrs. Trump and praised the first lady for her “quiet dignity” and flawless fashion sense. In response, Areu argued Melania had graced enough magazines in the past. “We don’t want to see her on another cover.” Then she really opened fire on Melania, depicting her as a long-suffering wife, unable to escape the Donald Trump because she is a sort of “hostage.” That is the mainstream media’s longstanding talking point and Areu was happy to do her part. “Many people actually feel sorry for her…she’s married to one of the biggest bullies in the country, we feel sorry for her…we all feel horrible to be married to a man like this, we feel sorry for her.” I get it. Fox News aspires to be “fair and balanced” when they invite a female from the left to debate a conservative about a Republican first lady. But it’s outrageous when Fox allows a representative of a group that espouses tolerance and civility, to cattily demean and belittle a first lady of the United States with no consequences. The smug Areu, now a regular on Fox’s top shows, is another liberal mean girl, vacillating between the ages of five and thirteen. As AT’s Paul Vincent Zecchino observed about such toxic ideologues: “Arrested development is what makes them dangerous, addressing adult situations and crises in manner of children.” If Areu’s comments do not cross the line and Fox does not give her the boot, then the executives at the cable giant need to search their archives for the same kind of reprehensible, verbal assault by a conservative commentator on the former First Lady Michelle Obama. I think it’s a safe bet they will not find anything remotely comparable to the kind of puke spewed by Areu on Ingraham’s show. Image credit: Marc Nozell, via Flickr / Creative Commons SA 2.0